MZAZA: THE BIRTH AND DEATH OF STARS Comes to Riverside Theatres

Riverside Theatres will bring world music favourites MZAZA and their one-night performance of MZAZA: The Birth and Death of Stars to Riverside Theatres on the 8th September.

Based on the album of the same name, The Birth and Death of Stars is a show that invites audiences to leave the daily world behind to contemplate our magical place in the universe. The Birth and Death of Stars draws inspiration from history’s philosophers and astronomers, leading audiences on a surreal voyage through the ether to explore what links us to each other and the world around us in ways that are poetic, moving and at times funny.

Sitting comfortably between music and theatre, The Birth and Death of Stars is brought to the stage by a powerful collaboration of creative minds featuring director Benjamin Knapton, writer Pauline Maudy, Finnish animator Laura Matikainen, and design consultant Alison Ross.

The Birth and Death of Stars has received critical acclaim, premiering at Brisbane Festival in 2020 followed by a tour to some of Queensland’s leading venues.

