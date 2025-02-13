MOULIN SCROOGE! THE ADULTS ONLY PANTO Returns to Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moulin Scrooge will return to the Seymour Centre for a strictly limited season! Drag superstar Trevor Ashley returns to Australia as Satôn, the roughest diamond in the roughest cabaret club in town—the Moulin Beige. She and the infamous club owner Astrid Zeneca (played by the one-and-only Carlotta, bow down) serve up a dizzying mix of booze, pills, and way too many medleys. But disaster looms—the club is on the verge of ruin! The government wants to bulldoze it for yet another overpriced development no one can afford, because what Sydney really needs is more empty luxury apartments.

Will the Duke (of York) swoop in to save the club and bankroll the chaos? Or is he just another creepy old prince who doesn’t sweat?

Meanwhile, enter You-in McGregor, a starry-eyed bogan from Logan who falls hopelessly for Satôn. Will she give up her gig for love? Or will she need every last cent with the Aussie dollar plummeting faster than a contestant’s dignity on Married at First Sight?

Co-written by Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, this adults-only panto is an all-singing, all-dancing night of unhinged silliness that will leave you gasping for air (and possibly legal advice).

