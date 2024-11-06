LOVE ACTUALLY? - THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes to Melbourne This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This festive season, Melbourne will host a new Christmas Showtime Festival. Running from 6 - 23 December at The Athenaeum Theatre, the festival features a lineup of live entertainment for all ages, including the Australian premiere of the Off-Broadway hit Love Actually? The Musical Parody, from the minds behind Friends! The Musical Parody.

Other crowd-pleasing hits that round out the season of fun are Merry Swiftmas – The Ultimate Christmas Tribute, and the Christmas Magic Spectacular - Santa's Grand Arrival to Melbourne, which is inspired by London's famous Pantomimes featuring an international award winning magician and his mischievous elves - perfect for the whole family.

“We are thrilled to be presenting a fun, affordable and uniquely entertaining mix of modern Christmas shows for Melbourne audiences,” says festival promoter Fred Porter.

“There is nothing quite like the message of Love Actually to celebrate the festive spirit, magicians are more popular than ever (thanks to TikTok), and we know the Swifties will be out in full force for Merry Swiftmas.”

christmasshowtimefestival.com

From the comedic minds behind Friends! The Musical Parody, this hilarious new musical brings the romantic rom-com and Christmas classic Love Actually to life in a whole new way.

Following nine quirky couples seeking love across the pond, this cheeky show delivers all the awkward meet-cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and laugh-out-loud moments that fans crave.

Even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas – Is love… Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards?

Love Actually? The Musical Parody taps into the nostalgia of the beloved film while humorously commenting on love, relationships, and the holiday spirit through a contemporary lens. With original songs like ‘He's The Prime Minister Of Rom Coms' and ‘Keira Knightley Actually,' the musical honors and playfully critiques the film's most memorable moments.

“Love Actually has become an iconic Christmas film that is loved by many around the world. We can't wait to share this incredible production with Australian audiences to spread Christmas cheer and joy. It's the perfect way to make memories with family and friends at the most wonderful time of the year - there is something for everyone.” says festival promoter Fred Porter.

Offering a unique take on the classic film with a diverse cast that brings fresh perspectives to the story, Love Actually? The Musical Parody is a fun experience, and the perfect holiday outing for families, friends, and couples (suited to ages 8+).

