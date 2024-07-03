LA BOHÈME Comes to Riverside Theatres for One Special Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatres and Opera Australia will present one of the world’s favourite operas, Puccini’s La Bohème, a captivating story of young Bohemian love at Riverside Theatres Paramatta on Saturday 24th August.

The only opportunity to see the production in Sydney, this new production breathes fresh life into Puccini’s classic score under the leadership of award-winning director Dean Bryant (Anything Goes, Sweet Charity).

On a freezing Christmas Eve, love sparks. Two hands meet in the dark and four friend’s lives change forever. When Mimì meets Rodolfo, it’s love at first touch. They head out to bustling Café Momus, where the feisty Musetta and Marcello rekindle their relationship. But even the deepest love can’t warm a freezing winter.

For our bohemians, everything is possible, and the future can't come quickly enough. Rodolfo and his friends are determined to make their mark on the world and experience everything it has to offer – but right now they'd settle for something warm to eat.

With set and costume design by Isabel Hudson (Griffin Theatre’s Pony, American Psycho, Cry Baby) and lighting design by Damien Cooper (STC’s On The Beach, Belvoir’s Into The Woods), La Bohème soars with the ecstasy of love, crackles with the pain of jealousy and cries with the agony of loss.

Comments