Jayson Gillham Will Appear At The City Recital Hall 20 October 2021

City Recital Hall and Andrew McKinnon have announced that Australian pianist Jayson Gillham will return to Australia this year and will be appearing at the City Recital Hall on the 20 October. Tickets on sale now.

Internationally praised for his compelling performances, Australian-British pianist Jayson Gillham is recognised as one of the finest pianists of his generation. He performs with the world's leading orchestras with recent highlights including engagements with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Melbourne Symphony, Adelaide Symphony, West Australian Symphony, Auckland Philharmonic, Christchurch Symphony, London Philharmonic Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra amongst many others.

Jayson will be performing greatly loved works by Bach and Chopin. Of his upcoming show, Jayson says, "When concert halls first shut in March 2020, the last thing I wanted to do was go to the piano and practise. What for? Who for? Eventually, after trawling through my music collection, I began to find pleasure in reading through Bach Partitas and Chopin Waltzes. Perhaps it was the lilt of the dance, calling to mind the gathering together of people in good spirit, that left me enchanted with the turns of phrase and smiling quietly to myself."

"These two composers have been my way back into playing again, also because I find a diet of Bach counterpoint and Chopin Etudes possibly the surest and quickest way to rebuild my technique. After presenting two online solo recitals, one 'Chopin Favourites', the other 'Romantic Bach', I knew I wanted to return to Australian stages with these two faithful musical companions."

In recital, Jayson Gillham appears at some of the world's most prestigious venues including the Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall, Birmingham Town Hall, Louvre Auditorium, Sydney City Recital Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre and the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Chamber music collaborations form an important part of Jayson's career and he recently toured Australia with soprano Nicole Car and baritone Etienne Dupuis with concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

In May 2015 Jayson signed a three-album recording contract with ABC Classics. His solo piano albums, live recording of Beethoven Piano Concerto No 4 with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, piano concertos of Medtner and Rachmaninoff with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra have all been hugely successful receiving unanimous praise in the press internationally. Earlier this season, Jayson embarked on a highly successful complete Beethoven Concerti cycle with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Nicholas Carter recorded live by ABC Classics. The album was described by iTunes as 'Pin sharp playing and magical intimacy make for an incredible live set'.

Program

Bach/Petri

Sheep May Safely Graze (from Cantata BWV 208)

Bach

Partita No.1 in B flat major BWV 825

Bach/Kempff

Siciliano from Flute Sonata No.2 BWV 1031

Bach/Hess

Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring (from Cantata BWV 147)

Bach/Brahms

Presto from Sonata No.1 in G minor for solo violin BWV 1001

Bach/Busoni

Chaconne from Partita No.2 in D minor for solo violin BWV 1004

Chopin

Etude in A flat major Op.25 No.1, Aeolian Harp

Chopin

Etude in C sharp minor Op.25 No.7, Cello

Chopin

Three Waltzes, Op.34

Chopin

Nocturne in E flat major, Op.55 No.2

Chopin

Polonaise in A flat major, Op.53, Heroic