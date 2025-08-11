JUST FOR LAUGHS SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns with Star-Studded 13th Edition This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just For Laughs Sydney will return this November for its 13th edition, presenting a blockbuster lineup of international stars and Australian comedy favourites. Running across multiple venues and arenas, the festival will once again feature the world’s top comedic talent alongside standout local acts.

This year’s confirmed performers include Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Ashley Gavin, Rob Beckett, Reggie Watts, Jarlath Regan, We Mean Well, Swag on the Beat, Preacher Lawson, Jeff Dye, the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, Women Aren’t Funny hosted by Abbie Chatfield, and The Alternative Show hosted by Demi Lardner. Also returning is the hit live music quiz RocKwiz Live, along with the festival’s centrepiece event—the Just For Laughs All-Star Gala, hosted in 2025 by Shaun Micallef.

Festival President & CEO Sylvain Parent-Bédard said:

“Much like the iconic silhouette of the Sydney Opera House is synonymous with the city itself, the festival has become an essential stop in the global celebration of comedy. Audiences can expect another brilliant lineup, showcasing both international stars and standout local talent.”

Festival Highlights

Eddie Izzard – The Remix Tour Live (Nov 14, Sydney Opera House)

John Bishop – 25 Years of Standup (Dec 9, State Theatre)

Ashley Gavin – Hype Man (Nov 13, Sydney Opera House)

Rob Beckett – Giraffe (Oct 15, State Theatre)

Reggie Watts – Live (Nov 10, Sydney Opera House)

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars (Oct 30, Factory Theatre)

RocKwiz Live (Nov 15, State Theatre)

Jarlath Regan – In Bits (Nov 13, Enmore Theatre)

We Mean Well – Excuse Me Señorita (Nov 2, Sydney Opera House; Nov 9, Enmore Theatre)

Swag on the Beat – Podcast Live (Nov 12, Sydney Opera House)

Preacher Lawson – Live Down Under (Nov 11, Sydney Opera House)

Jeff Dye – Live (Nov 24, Factory Theatre)

All-Star Gala hosted by Shaun Micallef (Nov 15, Sydney Opera House)

Women Aren’t Funny hosted by Abbie Chatfield (Nov 15, Sydney Opera House)

The Alternative Show hosted by Demi Lardner (Nov 22, Sydney Opera House)

With performances spanning theatres, the Opera House, and the State Theatre, audiences will experience everything from intimate stand-up sets to large-scale gala nights.

Tickets for all events go on sale Friday, August 15 at 9:00 a.m. AEST.