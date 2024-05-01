INCREDIBILIA Comes to Riverside Theatres This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatres will present Incredibilia the new theatrical adaption of 20 children’s books, by Australian literary treasure Libby Hathorn performing on stage from 29th May to 1st June 2024.

Adapted by acclaimed theatre-maker Kim Carpenter (of Theatre of Image) with music by Peter Kennard’s extraordinary one-man band, audiences will be captivated when 101 extraordinary objects are brought to life by multi-talented performers in an immersive experience that uses music, song and puppetry.

Incredibilia tells the story of two intrepid best friends as they embark on an imaginative journey, crossing super-hot deserts, spooky cities, exotic gardens and take a trip over the moon, to discover the true meaning of connection.

This new Australian work celebrates the imagination through inventive storytelling, the joy of creative play with music, song and curious objects, magically brought to life by two outstanding multi-talented musical performers Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Come From Away, Muriel's Wedding The Musical) and Fabio Jaconelli (Falsettos).

This heart-warming performance is a celebration of family, friendship, the warmth and comfort of home.

