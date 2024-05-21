Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2024 Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday 19 May, Sydney’s biggest annual comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival, drew to a close with the announcement of its 2024 award winners: Lou Wall, David Correos, and Elouise Eftos who each took home along with their trophy a $1500 prize.

This year, the prestigious Best of the Fest Award went to Lou Wall for The Bisexual’s Lament. The show, which was directed by Zoe Coombs Marr and was a masterclass in storytelling, joke-telling and power point delivery which ran through a compelling list of things that made the artist laugh, and what a list it was. From hard to believe social media interactions, to family in-jokes and quirky observations, it was a laugh out loud hour of comedy that left all of the award judges aching from laughter.

The Best Newcomer Award, presented to an act presenting at the Sydney Comedy Festival for the first time, went to the outrageous New Zealand comic David Correos, who’s show I Can’t Stop Vibrating saw a mix of physical theatrics, jokes and stories from his life, and the culmination of years putting his body and mind on the line for the sake of entertainment.

The Festival’s Director’s Choice award went to Elouise Eftos for her show Austalia’s First Attractive Comedian, which is a raucous romp through the life of a quadruple threat, tackling outdated feminism and disgusting men through stand-up, extensive dance training, a trained singing voice and professional acting.

This year’s Sydney Comedy Festival delivered 336 shows and featuring 754 artists across four weeks at venues all across the city.





Comments