CHILDREN ARE STINKY Comes to Riverside Theatres Parramatta in July

Riverside Theatres will present Circus Trick Tease’s Children Are Stinky, an award-winning kid’s comedy filled with daredevil stunts, incredible acrobatics, and a heartfelt dose of self-confidence on stage from Thursday 11th to Saturday 13th July.

Winner of the coveted Children’s Choice Award and a three-time sell-out Edinburgh Fringe sensation, this high calibre circus act has enjoyed 5-star, sell-out seasons across the globe, wowing both adults and their precious little stinkers.

Starring Lady Stink-a lot, Josie Wardrope (Circus Oz), and Mr Smelly pants, Sam Aldham (Dislocate), this duo’s attempts to prove that kids are stinky are met with messy, ridiculous, and hysterical twists.

The show combines innovative stagecraft and highly skilled acrobatics with a fun, accessible narrative, challenging children to step on stage and prove themselves worthy, smart, coordinated, and imaginative against these ridiculous circus performers.

With high calibre acrobatics, plenty of in-jokes and a cleverly choreographed nostalgic 90's mash-up, this show hooks parents in for a rollicking trip down memory lane. Children Are Stinky is an enjoyable show for all ages that encourages the slight of years to be proud of themselves.

