Hayes Theatre Co.'s Festival of New Work Set For September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hayes Theatre Co has announced its first-ever Festival of New Work, set to take place from 18th - 29th September 2024. Over two dynamic weeks, the festival will spotlight 20 events, including special showcases, concert presentations of new works, masterclasses, panel talks with industry professionals, and free industry social events.

This festival serves as a vital platform for nurturing and celebrating new musical theatre talent in Australia, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the scenes. With events designed to inspire and connect both artists and audiences, the Festival of New Work promises to be an unmissable experience for anyone passionate about music theatre.

Festival Highlights Include:

Wednesday 18th & Thursday 26th September, 7:30pm

Two unique evenings showcasing works in development from some of the most exciting talents in Australian music theatre and cabaret. Writers, composers and creatives each share 15 – 20 minutes from their current projects, drawn from the Hayes Creative development program and beyond. From brand new ideas to shows that are about to hit the stage, every act will give a window into a brand-new world of possibilities.

Tuesday 24th September, 7:30 pm

Join Tony-nominee Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice) and special guests Carmel Dean (Well Behaved Women) and Yve Blake (Fangirls) as they dive into the art of writing songs for the stage. Through case studies and live performances, audiences will gain insight into the unpredictable journey from blank page to stage-ready song. A must-attend for songwriters and theatre lovers alike.

Friday 20th September, 7:30 pm

Experience the horsepower of new musical theatre with this unstaged, script-in-hand presentation of Phar Lap: The Electro-Swing Musical. Written by Steven Kramer and directed by Sheridan Harbridge, this rags-to-riches story blends absurdist comedy and electro-swing music to tell the tale of one of Australia’s most beloved icons. This is an exclusive chance to experience this innovative show before it hits the stage in a full production.

Sunday 22nd & Sunday 29th September, 10:00 am

Fresh from her 5-star success with Fangirls in London, Yve Blake offers two masterclasses designed to kickstart your musical theatre writing journey. Whether you're a novice or an experienced writer, these sessions will provide invaluable insights into the craft of musical theatre writing.

Sunday 29th September, 6:00 pm

Witness the birth of a new musical as writers, composers, directors, and actors come together to create, rehearse, and perform a short original show in just 36 hours. This one-of-a-kind event is an exhilarating showcase of creativity and collaboration, with only one chance to see the final product.

Festival Event Types:

Special Events: New pieces get their first-ever outing, along with whole shows that don't exist… yet. This is where the magic happens—new stories, new music, and new possibilities for the future of Australian musical theatre.

Concert Presentations: Witness "the next big thing" in a unique, script-in-hand style. These full presentations offer a raw, unstaged look at new musicals, focusing solely on the brilliance of the text and score.

In Conversation: Get insider access to industry secrets as leading professionals from the world of musical theatre share their insights, challenges, and triumphs in candid discussions.

Masterclasses: Learn from the best in the business. These hands-on sessions offer aspiring writers, composers, and performers the opportunity to hone their craft under the guidance of industry titans. Masterclasses available for Writing, Auditioning, Creating Cabaret, Sound Design, and Funding.

Industry Socials: Join our free foyer events aimed at fostering connections within the industry. These gatherings provide a relaxed environment for networking, collaboration, and celebration of the vibrant Australian musical theatre scene.

Comments