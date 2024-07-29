GUYS & DOLLS Set For Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Australia has announced a new production of the iconic musical Guys & Dolls for Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour in 2025, that will transport audiences to 1950's Manhattan, a colourful and glamorous world filled with showgirls and gangsters, set against Sydney's glittering skyline.

Guys & Dolls is one of the finest musicals ever written, from its premiere on Broadway in 1950, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical, the adaptation to a Hollywood film in 1955 starring Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, to its most recent smash-hit revival on the West End, this musical is filled to the brim with toe-tapping tunes, high-energy, vibrant dance numbers and plenty of laughs.

Breathing fresh new life into this classic musical will be OA's Artistic Director Jo Davies, who will direct the high-octane production atop a new set designed by Brian Thomson, whose previous Handa Opera on the Harbour credits include La Traviata, Carmen and West Side Story.

The iconic location and a stage that is two and half times larger than any other in the country, presents a huge creative opportunity for a production like Guys & Dolls says director Jo Davies, who will be drawing on her extensive experience directing large scale opera and musicals in unique locations around the world.

“Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is so magical, just the walk through the venue to reach your seat creates such a sense of anticipation. I'm thrilled to be bringing a beloved musical like Guys & Dolls, with its wild ensemble dance numbers and brilliantly sharp comedy to this incredible stage.

“Presenting this magical 1950's score with a full orchestra and a talented cast on such an epic scale is an exciting prospect,' said Ms Davies.

For more information, visit: opera.org.au/harbour

