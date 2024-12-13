Further Cast Set For GUYS & DOLLS at Sydney Harbour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Australia announced the extended, all-star cast of supporting and ensemble performers for its brand-new production of the award-winning Broadway musical Guys & Dolls at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, opening 21 March next year.

Joining the previously announced stars Cody Simpson, Annie Aitken, Jason Arrow and Bobby Fox, will be the cream of Australia’s musical theatre talent, many of whom have been seen in recent productions of Hamilton, West Side Story, Rent, The Phantom of the Opera, Elvis and Cinderella. Some have also appeared on our TV screens on The Voice, Australia’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing, and more.

Making their return to the stage at Mrs Macquaries Point having previously performed in West Side Story will be Doron Chester, Emma Feliciano, Joel Granger, Ewan Herdman and Bronson Pfeiler.

The remainder of the 35-strong cast will be making their debut on Australia’s largest outdoor stage, sitting over the water in Sydney’s Farm Cove, with the glorious views of the Sydney Opera House and city skyline in the background.

The cast is a heady mix of seasoned professionals and emerging artists from around Australia with four making their musical theatre debuts: Michelle Leung, Maddie Owen, Julian Seguna and Billy Wilson.

Directed by award-winner Shaun Rennie, Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour promises a night of fun, fabulous singing and a host of show-stopping dance numbers all set on a larger than life slice of New York City designed by Brian Thomson with costumes by Jennifer Irwin.

Guys & Dolls is filled-to-the-brim with instantly recognisable tunes, including ‘Luck Be a Lady’ which will be sung by Cody Simpson’s character Sky Masterton and the super catchy ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat’ perforned by Jason Arrow’s character Nicely-Nicely Johnsnon.

With music by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys & Dolls is regarded as one of the finest musicals ever written and has enjoyed huge success since its premiere on Broadway in 1950, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical, the adaptation to a Hollywood film in 1955 starring Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, to its most recent smash-hit revival on the West End.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is supported by the NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, and through the International Foundation for Arts and Culture as Naming Rights Partner, Dr Haruhisa Handa OA’s Patron in Chief, and OA’s Principal Partner HSBC.

