Four Finalists Selected for Inaugural Playwriting Prize - The Cooper Prize

The 16th Street Foundation has announced that, after much deliberation they have selected four finalists for the inaugural Cooper Prize. This prestigious new global playwriting award aimed at fostering viewpoint diversity in dramatic writing.

Two Australian and two international writers have been selected: Australian writers Christopher Stollery and Maeve Hook, British writer Nick Maynard, and US writer Linda Pallotta.

The winner will be announced at the upcoming public showcase on Monday, September 9. A highlight of the evening will be a reading of excerpts from the finalists' work, performed by an ensemble of Melbourne's favourite actors directed by Iain Sinclair. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize and the opportunity for ongoing development.

Head of the panel and director Iain Sinclair says, “Applications for the Cooper Prize demonstrated that there are an extraordinary amount of unheard voices in our current theatrical environment.”

The entries displayed a remarkable array of talent, particularly from Australian writers, and it was a great effort for the panel to narrow down. The judging panel includes: Philanthropist Peter Cooper (Founder of Cooper Investors); Philanthropist Natalie Elliot (Head of CI Private Capital), Theatre Producer, Andrew Henry and Theatre Director, Iain Sinclair. Sinclair continued, “The prize attracted a very strong field of over 160 entries, showcasing the power of heterodox perspective and a refreshing independence of thought and spirit.”

Kim Krejus, Artistic Director of 16th Street shared, “My gratitude to Peter Cooper and Natalie Elliot for generously supporting this new 16th Street Foundation initiative. My appreciation extends beyond this writing prize. Their commitment to supporting the arts gives us all an opportunity to grow in understanding each other and the values we foster in ourselves and consequently the world.”

16th Street and its foundation are committed to supporting actors, writers and directors and believe in the value artists bring to the world when they fearlessly express diversity of thought and perspective. All are welcome to attend The Cooper Prize Showcase to experience these emerging voices and join in the celebration.

Learn more about The Cooper Prize, visit 16thstreet.com.au

