Entertainment Assist Launches Buckets Of Love Campaign To Raise Funds For Mental Health Assistance In The Industry

Entertainment Assist – a national charity focusing on the mental health and wellbeing of the entertainment industry – will run a fundraising initiative this October, raising money to provide free education programs for the industry, supporting mental health challenges.

The inaugural Buckets of Love program will take place over the weekend of 11-13 October in theatres across Australia, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, SIX at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne, Hamilton at the Sydney Lyric, Sunset Boulevard at Sydney Opera House, Frankenstein at Theatre Royal, Sydney, Sister Act at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney, Wicked at Lyric Theatre/QPAC, along with other productions at QPAC in Brisbane, multiple productions at Canberra Theatre Centre and A Conversation with Tim Minchin at Wrest Point in Hobart, will all take part in fundraising for the cause.

Entertainment Assist’s goal is to reduce the alarmingly high rates of suicide, anxiety and depression in the entertainment industry. By providing free education through their prevention-based program Intermission, the organisation can help entertainment industry workers feel supported and armed with the knowledge to better manage their mental health.

Research has shown that entertainment industry workers are particularly vulnerable, with suicide rates double that of the general population, moderate to severe anxiety symptoms present 10 times higher, and depression symptoms are five times higher.

Buckets of Love encourages audience members who attend a performance around Australia on Friday 11, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October to contribute whatever they can via donation buckets presented in theatre and venue foyers post-performance.

Donations can also be made online and 100% of the donations will go to providing the industry with free mental health and wellness education programs.

“The entertainment industry is in severe distress” says Julia Edwards, Entertainment Assist Chief Executive. “Research has informed us that prevention-based interventions are urgently needed to address the shockingly high statistics and create change for our industry. We are hoping that audiences that benefit from a thriving entertainment industry will give generously this October.”

Producers and theatres can register to take part in this weekend of giving by registering their production or venue, or utilising their communication channels to help champion the cause.

Donations and further practical information: www.entertainmentassist.org.au/buckets-of-love

