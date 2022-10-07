Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

END OF. Makes Sydney Premiere Next Week

Performances run Thursday 13 October – Saturday 5 November.

Oct. 07, 2022  
Griffin Theatre Company presents the Sydney premiere of Ash Flanders' shockingly honest End Of. from 13th October to 5th November at the SBW Stables Theatre.

Ash finds himself unceremoniously seated at a computer terminal in a decidedly un-sparkly corporate office. No longer an acclaimed playwright and performer, he is now a legal transcriptionist-typing the words of suspected criminals who are not nearly as fascinating as TV suggested.

As he painstakingly types out the narratives of petty crims, he begins to interrogate his own poor choices. That thing he did in an abandoned carpark. The visit to the horse knackery. Those people at the old folks' home. All of it in service of one thing: making people laugh.

But as his own transcript unravels, Ash realises it's about making her laugh. His toughest audience. A heavy-drinking, chain-smoking behemoth named Heather Flanders. And her health is getting so dire it's, well... laughable.

Under the dreamy direction of Stephen Nicolazzo (The Happy Prince), End Of. strips Ash Flanders uncommonly bare in this honest, hilarious gut punch of a one man show.

Ash Flanders said, "End Of. is like nothing else not just because it's funny, moving and deeply strange - but because it's the only one-person show in history where the actor is upstaged. It's a simple show that asks complicated questions and I hope audiences leave thinking about the forces that shaped them and the stories that made them."

WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY Ash Flanders DIRECTOR Stephen Nicolazzo DESIGNER Nathan Burmeister LIGHTING DESIGNER Rachel Burke SOUND DESIGNER Tom Backhaus





