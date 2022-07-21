Dino Dimitriadis Leads All-Trans and Gender-Diverse Team for Australian Premiere of OVERFLOW

In what is a first for Australian mainstage theatre, an all trans and gender-diverse team has been assembled for the Australian premiere of Travis Alabanza's critically acclaimed play Overflow.

Opening at Darlinghurst Theatre Company on 9 September, this play, starring Janet Anderson (she/her) with direction by Dino Dimitriadis (they/them), is a hilarious and devastating exploration of women's bathrooms, and who is allowed in and who is kept out.

"I can't tell you what it means to be able to arrive at this moment; for trans people to be in the driving seat, telling these remarkable new stories on our terms, with our lived experiences," says Dimitriadis.

A trans director and interdisciplinary creative producer and curator, Dimitriadis was Creative Director of Apocalypse (2009 - 2012), an engine room for relevant and responsive theatre and live art projects. Recent theatre directing credits include Cleansed and Sydney Theatre Award-winning Angels in America Parts I & II at the Old Fitz, Lady Tabouli at the National Theatre of Parramatta and De Profundis with Paul Capsis.

The character of Rosie is a young trans woman, who distracts herself with memories of bathroom encounters, drunken heart-to-hearts by dirty sinks and friendships forged in front of crowded mirrors. In the Australian premiere, she will be brought to life by actor, writer and social activist Janet Anderson (she/her).

With an opinion piece published in VOGUE Australia, Anderson is a leading voice and figurehead in the #letthemswim movement. At NIDA she performed the titular role of Hamlet and Anna in Vassa. She made her television debut in the US ABC series Reef Break and next year she will appear in the series Last King of the Cross.

"I am so excited for the world to meet Janet, a powerhouse performer and an electric voice who marks a new generation of trans performers ready to address this underrepresentation on our stages," says Dimitriadis.

When it opened in London in 2020, Travis Alabanza's Overflow was dubbed "a future classic" by the Evening Standard, "thought-provoking" by The Guardian, and "filled to the brim with joy, pain and humour" by The Stage. "Club toilets have taught me more about sisterhood than any book," the internationally acclaimed writer admits.

Speaking about Overflow, Dimitriadis says, "Travis Alabanza is one of the world's leading trans artistic voices, creating equally humorous, explosive and tender work that speaks unapologetically and boldly to the present moment. In Overflow, they take us deep into a club bathroom - a liminal space that is a site of so much contest and politik in the trans experience. But through Rosie, they take us into many worlds - playful school days, young love, and all the throes of finding your place in a world determined to make sense of you."

Dimitriadis leads a creative team including sound designer Danni Esposito (they/them), who has worked with Malthouse, Melbourne Theatre Company, La Mama and Midsumma Festival. They will be supported by Sound Associate Aisling Bermingham (she/her). Movement Direction is by Fetu Taku (she/ her/they/them), who also worked with Dimitriadis on Cleansed, while Sydney-based artist, rapper, creative director and songwriter Jamaica Moana (they/them) will design costumes. Lighting Design is by Benjamin Brockman (he/they) with Daniel Cottier (they/he) as stage manager. The work will also include a community engagement strategy conducted by Jamaica Moana, multidisciplinary artist Tommy Misa (they/them), and lobbyist /policy change maker Lauren Foy (they/them), with support from the City of Sydney.

The City of Sydney has also funded a mentorship program that will be a key part of the process of the work. It will support Design Associate positions as core members of the creative team, with mentoring provided throughout the development of Overflow. This program also instigates a trans directors' mentorship in which participants will be mentored directly by Dimitriadis, with additional development opportunities across other works in the 2022 Darlo season.

Artistic Director Amylia Harris (she/her) says, "This script is brilliant, hilarious and urgent. My vision is for Darlo to be the home of trendsetters and change makers - for artists and audiences alike. Led by this dynamic team, this show will be an exciting moment in Australian theatre history. Please join us."

Overflow will be presented by Darlinghurst Theatre Company from 9 - 25 September. Save 15% on tickets with a 2-play pack to see Overflow and Let The Right One In opening in October. For more information and bookings please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187048®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.darlinghursttheatre.com%2Foverflow?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1