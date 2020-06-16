Darlinghurst Theatre Company Extends RED CARPET CABARET Season

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced the extension of its RED CARPET CABARET season, which opened on Friday 12 June. The extraordinary response and interest from audiences has prompted Co-Artistic Director, Amylia Harris to add extra performances during the first weekend in July. The extended lineup includes the incredible talents of Ursula Yovich, Shakira Clanton, Timothy Springs and Elenoa Rokobaro.

The intimate setting of the Two Trout restaurant at the theatre has proven a hit with performers and patrons alike. Amylia Harris says, "Performers around the country are champing at the bit to perform for a live audience, and audiences are hungry for live entertainment. It's a perfect combination."

The first weekend was completely sold out with two sessions each day. "The public response is beyond our wildest dreams. It has been heartwarming to witness the coming together of audience and artist after the COVID crisis," says Harris. This has led to the extension of the season, with additional performances beginning on Thursday 2 July.

Three-time Helpmann Award winner Ursula Yovich joins the all-star RED CARPET CABARET lineup with her band, as does Shakira Clanton, who makes a welcome return to Darlinghurst Theatre Company in Yarning with Shakira. Clanton starred in last year's critically acclaimed world premiere of Victoria Midwinter Pitt's I'm With Her. In A Journey Home, Timothy Springs will explore music that has been influenced and written by African American artists, composers, and poets. Springs starred as Lola in Kinky Boots, as well as performing in The Book of Mormon and the 75th Anniversary tour of Porgy and Bess throughout Europe. Finally, Elenoa Rokobaro closes the season with 'At Last' Elanoa Rokobaro in Concert. Rokobaro was the winner of both the 2019 Sydney Theatre and GLUG awards for her lead role in Caroline, Or Change.

"We could program RED CARPET CABARET for a lot longer," Amylia Harris says, "but we need be in a position to reopen Amy Campbell's new production of A CHORUS LINE, as soon as the social distancing rules are lifted. In this ever-changing world of COVID-19, we can really only plan a week at a time. It may be frustrating, but it's worth it." Harris is also grateful to the City of Sydney for the facilities at her disposal. "Thanks to them, we have a kitchen," Harris says. "Without their incredible foresight, when they began transforming the historical Burton Street Tabernacle into our stunning Eternity Playhouse, none of this would be possible."

RED CARPET CABARET continues through 4 July. Guests are served a glass of champagne upon arrival and a 3-course fine dining menu expertly prepared by Two Trout. All RED CARPET CABARET sessions run for 2 hours with 6 tables available at two sessions each day. Tables are $500 each and seat 4 people ($125pp). Bookings can be made at https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/red-carpet-cabaret

