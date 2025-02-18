DISNEY IN CONCERT Comes to the Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The countdown is on until Disney in Concert makes its return to the Sydney Opera House, playing from Wednesday 12 March through Saturday, 15 March 2025. The concerts follow the 2023 sold-out run of Disney 100: The Concert at the Sydney Opera House.

Audiences will be treated to a spectacular musical event featuring timeless Disney songs performed by 65 musicians from the world-renowned Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, along with a cast of musical theatre stars, under the baton of acclaimed conductor Jessica Gethin.

Presented in both Sydney and Melbourne by MM Creative Productions (Amy Manford & Genevieve McCarthy), the concert will feature timeless songs from Disney's rich legacy of animated films including Hercules, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Lion King and Mulan, as well as a special symphonic suite featuring excerpts from Cinderella, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Peter Pan and many more.

Joining the concert’s artistic director and soprano Amy Manford on stage to perform these magical Disney moments are some of the world’s brightest theatre stars - Christine Allado, Nick Afoa, Joshua Robson and Ruva Ngwenya.

Sure to again sell out quickly, with only one month remaining, fans should not delay in booking tickets to see Disney in Concert: Live at the Sydney Opera House as it once again fills the iconic Concert Hall with a symphonic celebration of beloved classics allowing guests to enjoy a nostalgic night out on the town with friends or family.

