Courtyard Sessions Returns To The Seymour Centre In 2020

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

The Seymour Centre's beloved season of live music performances, Courtyard Sessions, is returning from 17th January to 13th March, with a special Mardi Gras edition running during February as part of the Seymour's Mardi Gras Festival Hub.

Courtyard Sessions is a free event that showcases local independent musicians in the relaxing, leafy courtyard of the Seymour Centre. Now in its 8th year, Courtyard Sessions is a much-loved annual event, popular for its relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, cold drinks, and great music.

In 2020, Courtyard Sessions will feature everything from alt-folk musician Hayden Calnin and vocalist/DJ Lauren Neko, to progressive soul band Kadimakara and indie-folk family band Little Quirks.

Courtyard Sessions is a family-friendly event, with children and pets welcome.

The full 2020 Courtyard Sessions program is as follows:

January 17 - Hayden Calnin and Riley Pearce

February 14 - Little Quirks

February 21 - Queer Trailblazers ft. MEER, Moonsign and Gussy

February 22 - Queer as Fvck ft. Gaia Rising, Lauren Neko and DJ Scruffamudda

February 23 - Queer Trailblazers ft. KYVA and Wolfjay

February 28 - Not Just Grrrls by Sad Grrrls Club ft. La Vif, Queen Daddy and Kadimakara

March 6 - Sam Buckingham with special guest

March 13 - Mike Elrington

COURTYARD SESSIONS

When: From 5pm on 17th January and 22nd to 28th February; from 6pm on 14th to 21st February and 6th to 13th March

Location: Seymour Centre Courtyard - Corner City Rd and Cleveland Street, Chippendale

Tickets: Free. No booking required.



