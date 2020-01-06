Courtyard Sessions Returns To The Seymour Centre In 2020

The Seymour Centre's beloved season of live music performances, Courtyard Sessions, is returning from 17th January to 13th March, with a special Mardi Gras edition running during February as part of the Seymour's Mardi Gras Festival Hub.

Courtyard Sessions is a free event that showcases local independent musicians in the relaxing, leafy courtyard of the Seymour Centre. Now in its 8th year, Courtyard Sessions is a much-loved annual event, popular for its relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, cold drinks, and great music.

In 2020, Courtyard Sessions will feature everything from alt-folk musician Hayden Calnin and vocalist/DJ Lauren Neko, to progressive soul band Kadimakara and indie-folk family band Little Quirks.

Courtyard Sessions is a family-friendly event, with children and pets welcome.

The full 2020 Courtyard Sessions program is as follows:

January 17 - Hayden Calnin and Riley Pearce

February 14 - Little Quirks

February 21 - Queer Trailblazers ft. MEER, Moonsign and Gussy

February 22 - Queer as Fvck ft. Gaia Rising, Lauren Neko and DJ Scruffamudda

February 23 - Queer Trailblazers ft. KYVA and Wolfjay

February 28 - Not Just Grrrls by Sad Grrrls Club ft. La Vif, Queen Daddy and Kadimakara

March 6 - Sam Buckingham with special guest

March 13 - Mike Elrington

COURTYARD SESSIONS

When: From 5pm on 17th January and 22nd to 28th February; from 6pm on 14th to 21st February and 6th to 13th March

Location: Seymour Centre Courtyard - Corner City Rd and Cleveland Street, Chippendale

Tickets: Free. No booking required.





