Compañía Pepa Molina to Present World Premiere of FLAMENCOBITS by Pepa Molina

Compañía Pepa Molina will present the World Premiere of "FlamencoBits" by Pepa Molina, a new multidisciplinary work exploring digital themes, at Granville Centre Art Gallery on 3rd of November 2024 - 5 pm.

FlamencoBits" is an electronic Flamenco performance with live DJ &VJ, a groundbreaking multidisciplinary work that explores digital themes through the collaboration of Spanish - Australian creatives:

Visual Artist -VJ: Miguel Olmo

Composer -DJ: Manuel Barco

Choreographer: Pepa Molina

Featuring the talented Flamenco Ensemble "Las Flamenkas.

FlamencoBITS - (Synopsis)

Choreographed by acclaimed flamenco dancer and choreographer Pepa Molina, "Flamencobits" is an experimental exploration of form and cross-artform dialogue that re-interprets the traditional forms of flamenco by fusing the performative, visual, and aural practices of three distinct practitioners: Pepa Molina, Miguel Olmo and Manuel Barco.

Performed across seven separate vignettes by emerging flamenco dancers from the Flamenco Ensemble "Las Flamenkas" [Emilia Hanna, Sophia Marotta, Lily Cook, Anna Rocias, Amari Leiva Urzua & Eliza Cooper], the work will provide a contemporary re-interpretation of this century-old form through the pairing of popular dance music techniques and composition with experimental visuals and an innovative dance vocabulary.

"FlamencoBits" builds on the success of Pepa's recent work "Perceptions" 2023, featuring leading International Artists "a success amongst audiences & critics who referred to the work as "A Fresh take on Flamenco". Previously Bush Bailando premiered by FORM Dance Projects in 2016 to rave reviews and earned Molina the 2016 Dance Australia Critics' Choice for Most Interesting Artist.

"FlamencoBits" will be Compañía Pepa Molina's 8th work marking the company's 20th anniversary (2004- 2024)

Pepa Molina; "As a Flamenco artist my work navigates both paths, the traditional & the contemporary Flamenco form, in "Flamencobits" both pathways co-exist.

"A contemporary revolution is taking place in the art form of Flamenco" says Molina.

As a choreographer I have a need to experiment and create cross-cultural work, to challenge the established & question the rigidity that lies in the traditional Flamenco form, which I both love, treasure & respect."

FlamencoBITS is a unique opportunity for lovers of art, music & dance to see Flamenco like they've never seen it before!

Pepa Molina is a world-class artist with Andalusian heritage & a respected international profile and the most lauded Flamenco dance artist in Australia. Now, with a home base in Sydney, she has developed an expansive and dedicated audience following, award winning work, and is endorsed by many communities.

Performance details:

Composer DJ Manuel Barco

Visual artist Miguel Olmo

Director, Producer & Choreographer Pepa Molina

Performers (Flamenco Ensemble Las Flamenkas); Emilia Hanna, Sophia Marotta, Lily Cook, Anna Rocias, Amari Leiva Urzua & Eliza Cooper.

When: 3rd of November

Time: 5.00 pm

Duration 40 Min followed by a 30 min DJ set (1.15 mins total)

Tickets: $22 - $28- *Booking fees apply

Bookings

Where: Granville Centre Art Gallery, 1 Memorial Drive, Granville NSW, Australia

