Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colleen McCullough's TIM Will Tour to Eight NSW Venues This Year

The production will also embark on a national tour in 2024.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Colleen McCullough's TIM Will Tour to Eight NSW Venues This Year

TIM a novel written by Australian icon Colleen McCullough and adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Tim McGarry, will commence a tour of eight NSW venues from July 2023, prior to a national tour in 2024.

Colleen McCullough is regarded as one of Australia's most successful novelists, best known for her second novel The Thorn Birds and for her Masters Of Rome series, a fictionalised account of Rome in the age of Julius Caesar. She remains one of Australia's highest selling authors with over 80 million books sold worldwide, 30 million of which are for TIM, and translated into 30 plus languages. She penned TIM in 1974. First entitled Not the Full Quid, this beautiful work has spawned two movies, the first starring a very young Mel Gibson.

Her character Tim is a beautiful 25 - year-old labourer, with a mild intellectual disability. He has grown up in a small but loving working-class family who have tried to shelter him from the cruelness of the world but is often the brunt of ridicule by those around him, particularly his uncharitable work mates. Mary is a successful mid-50's business executive with a belief she can live a happy and comfortable solitary existence without friendship or love. Drawn to each other from their first meeting, Mary hires Tim as a gardener. But as the two enjoy a growing friendship, suspicion arises in the minds of those who wish to protect Tim about Mary's motivations. What began as a chance meeting between them, soon develops into a lifechanging relationship for both.

Whilst Tim's disability is never labelled in the play, it is a constant, underlying theme, embedded in a story that explores the importance of embracing differences, opening oneself to the fullness of life and the opportunities it has to offer. Filled with notions of love, loss and acceptance, and set in the modern day, this seminal Australian story has been sensitively adapted for the stage by playwright Tim McGarry.

Tim McGarry recently adapted Trent Dalton's Boy Swallows Universe for Queensland Theatre/QPAC and has recently created a new work for the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Between 2005-2017 Tim was a Creative Director and Producer at Monkey Baa, one of Australia's largest touring companies for young audiences. He has facilitated countless workshops for students and teachers throughout metropolitan, regional, and remote school communities and has worked extensively supporting people with a disability living in residential care.

TIM features a stellar cast with Ben Goss, a young man with a disability and recent graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, in the title role. Joining Ben on stage will be Valerie Bader, Akkshey Caplash, Jeanette Cronin, Andrew McFarlane and Julia Robertson.

TIM will be directed by Darren Yap, with Set Design James Browne, Costume Design Lucy M Scott, Lighting Ben Hughes, and Sound Design Max Lambert.

TIM is Produced by Christine Dunstan, Christine Dunstan Productions.

Tour Dates

Glen Street Theatre, Belrose
28 - 30 July

The Art House, Wyong
2 August

Civic Theatre, Newcastle
4 August

Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra
9 & 10 August

The Joan, Penrith
11 & 12 August

Merrigong Theatre Company, Wollongong
16 - 19 August

The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan
25 & 26 August

Riverside Theatre, Parramatta
30 August - 2 September



Chloe Zuel, Ainsley Melham, and More Added To DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT Photo
Chloe Zuel, Ainsley Melham, and More Added To DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT
Sydney audiences have embraced this once-in-a-lifetime centenary celebration with the 4 shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House officially sold out. Gold Coast audiences can be a part of the magic for 2 performances on the 31 March and 1 April at the Home Of The Arts (HOTA) Outdoor Stage and in Perth at the Riverside Theatre (PCEC) for 3 performances on the 21 and 22 April.
CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival Photo
CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival
Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australias Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney Photo
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney
After months of speculation the producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.
REVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Photo
REVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
A celebration of fun and high camp with an underlying message of acceptance and family, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES allows audiences to see Paul Capsis take on one of the most iconic musical theatre drag roles.

More Hot Stories For You


CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe FestivalCUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival
February 5, 2023

Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal SydneyRuva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney
February 5, 2023

After months of speculation the producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.
Ikigai Entertainment Will Present First Production, XANADU
February 3, 2023

Inspired by Olivia Newton-John, a local performer has founded her own independent theatre company, Ikigai Entertainment, which will be holding its first-ever production.
Jay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney ShowJay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show
January 31, 2023

Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has added a second stop at the Sydney Opera House due to demand.
Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in FebruaryAustralian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in February
January 31, 2023

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) is delighted to present the Australian premiere of Choir Boy, by the Academy Award® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Playing at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14th February – 11th March, the show will then embark on a national tour across Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong. 
share