Chloe Zuel, Ainsley Melham, and More Added To DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT

To celebrate 100 years of Disney, MM Creative Productions will bring to Australian audiences an unforgettable evening of live music, enchanting animation, and tales as old as time in Disney 100: The Concert.

Sydney audiences have embraced this once-in-a-lifetime centenary celebration with the 4 shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House officially sold out. Gold Coast audiences can be a part of the magic for 2 performances on the 31 March and 1 April at the Home Of The Arts (HOTA) Outdoor Stage and in Perth at the Riverside Theatre (PCEC) for 3 performances on the 21 and 22 April.

Joining MM Creative Productions co-founders Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy on stage to perform these magical Disney moments are some of Australia's brightest theatre stars - dynamic vocalist Chloe Zuel most recently starring as Eliza in Hamilton The Musical; triple threat Ainsley Melham who has played the title role in Disney's Aladdin in Australia and on Broadway and recently starred in the Australian production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Lyndon Watts, one of Hamilton the Musical's breakout stars wowing audiences as Aaron Burr; Andy Cook soon to be seen as Gaston in Disney's Beauty & The Beast in Sydney from June 2023; Cruel Intentions The 90's Musical favourite Drew Weston, and rounding up this incredible cast is TV and musical theatre star Mark Hill who was nominated for a Helpmann Award for his portrayal of Riff in Opera Australia's West Side Story.

A variation of cast members will appear in each city.

Sydney: Chloe Zuel, Amy Manford, Genevieve McCarthy, Ainsley Melham, Lyndon Watts, Mark Hill

Gold Coast: Chloe Zuel, Amy Manford, Genevieve McCarthy, Drew Weston, Lyndon Watts, Andy Cook

Perth: Chloe Zuel, Amy Manford, Genevieve McCarthy, Drew Weston, Andy Cook

MM Creative Productions Artistic Director Amy Manford said "The cast includes a brilliant line up of Australia's brightest musical theatre stars who have performed all over the world and we cannot wait to perform together and for Australian audiences to see this brand-new concert.

Audiences both young, and young at heart, will be transported into the captivating world of classic and contemporary Disney animated film scores brought to life through the talents of 3 of Australia's premier orchestras, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Queensland Pops Orchestra, and the Perth Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Jessica Gethin and an all-star musical theatre cast.

Everyone's favourite songs from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, The Lion King, Moana, Frozen, Encanto and more will be brought to life on stage along with original Disney animated footage projected live on a big screen.

MM Creative Productions Executive Producer Genevieve McCarthy said "Disney 100: The Concert is a show of epic proportions that traverses both the classic and contemporary catalogue of Disney movie scores"

MM Creative Productions co-founders, Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy are the first female-founded organisation to secure the rights to the Disney In Concert brand globally and have worked in tandem with Disney Concerts (USA) to curate a brand new never before seen program. MM Creative Productions was founded in 2020 after Genevieve and Amy returned home to Perth from London in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Twelve months later they successfully premiered 'Disney In Concert: A Dream Is A Wish' in Perth featuring the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Disney 100: The Concert is part of the official programme of Disney's centenary celebrations worldwide. Become part of our world in 2023 as Disney 100: The Concert comes to Sydney, the Gold Coast and Perth!

www.mmcreativeproductions.com

About MM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS

MM Creative Productions, Perth's new female-led theatrical production company, was founded by homegrown talent Genevieve McCarthy and Amy Manford on their return to Perth from the UK in the wake of COVID-19.

MM Creative produces exciting, full-bodied concerts showcasing both internationally acclaimed talent and local rising stars. Their debut production, The Magical Music of Animation, saw over 85 highly skilled musicians and creatives working together on the Perth Concert Hall stage to bring a world-class production to local audiences in December 2020.

In 2021 MM Creative was proud to bring Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish to Perth audiences for an Australian premiere performance, featuring the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, conductor Jessica Gethin and a cast of Australian music theatre stars. This would be the start of a strong working relationship with Disney Concerts, US.

Manford (Artistic Director) and McCarthy (Executive Producer) are currently preparing for their biggest venture yet, Disney 100: The Concert. This centenary celebration featuring orchestra, singers and original Disney footage will tour to the Sydney Opera House, Queensland's Home of the Arts and Perth's Riverside Theatre from February 2023.

At every turn MM Creative Productions are dedicated to supporting the careers of women in the arts and making orchestral music and live theatre fun and accessible to Australian kids.

CAST BIOS:

Australian soprano Amy Manford is best known globally for her captivating portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both in London's West End and Athens, Greece. She recently reprised the role in Cameron Mackintosh's brand new Australian production with a sold out season at The Arts Centre Melbourne and the Sydney Opera House in 2022.

Amy has sung the Australian National Anthem for the 2021 AFL Grand Final and recently performed with classical crossover legend, Andrea Bocelli as a special guest on his final Australian tour.

Prior to her West End debut, Amy had performed internationally as a soloist with some of the world's leading Symphony Orchestras and at iconic venues such as the Seoul Arts Centre and at Buckingham Palace for His Majesty King Charles III.

Amy holds a Masters in Performance from the Royal College of Music, London and a Bachelor of Music from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

A diverse performer, Amy has a unique history competing in the Australian National Championships for her age group in both pole vaulting and rhythmic gymnastics.

GENEVIEVE MCCARTHY

Genevieve McCarthy is an OffWestEnd Award nominated actor who started her career in Australia appearing in national productions of Les Misérables, The Sound of Music and on screen in children's television series Parallax and The Sleepover Club.

In 2018, she made her London stage debut as Aphrodite in the world premiere of new musical Mythic (Charing Cross Theatre) and appears on the Original London Cast Recording. That same year, Genevieve made her feature film debut in The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate) with scenes opposite Mila Kunis.

Genevieve has performed as soloist with leading symphony orchestras across Australia, including Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish (2021) and the Lotterywest Christmas Spectacular (2021/22) for WASO. Other highlights include performing for President Bill Clinton and singing the Australian National Anthem at the Rugby World Cup. Genevieve will return to Australian TV this year in The Claremont Murders (ESA).

Whilst in London, Genevieve voiced the character of Aubrey in Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!, appeared as Johanna in Sweeney Todd (Theatre Royal Stratford East) and in workshop performances of Murder at the Gates (Steven Sater), Hood (Douglas Carter Beane) and The Happy Prince directed by Maria Friedman.

Genevieve holds a Master of Arts (Music Theatre) from the Royal Academy of Music, London and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Notre Dame. Genevieve is admitted as a solicitor to the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Andy Cook is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer and musician. Graduating from WAAPA in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts, Andy has had the opportunity to display his versatility while touring Australia in a broad range of smash hit productions. Most recently, Andy was seen playing the role of The Duke in Moulin Rouge! The Musical with Global Creatures, and will be seen in Disney's Beauty and the Beast from June 2023 as Gaston.

His other theatre credits include Jud Fry in Oklahoma with BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company, Don in A Chorus Line with Darlinghurst Theatre Company straight after he closed a season playing the role of Fred Casley in Chicago for GFO. Prior to this he toured Australia in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical playing Bill Medley and Nick whilst also understudying Gerry Goffin and Donnie Kirschner. He then joined the Adelaide/Brisbane seasons of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Other music theatre credits include Vittorio Vidal in Sweet Charity at Brisbane Powerhouse, Peter in Jesus Christ Superstar for The Production Company, and Matilda: The Musical for RSC/Louise Withers, David Bowie's Lazarus for The Production Company. He originated the role of Wayne Burns in the Baz Luhrmann musical Strictly Ballroom, and understudied Jack Driscoll in the musical King Kong for Global Creatures. Andy has also appeared as a lead vocalist for Your Song with The Little Red Company

Ainsley is currently appearing as Prince Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella produced by Opera Australia and Crossroads Live.

He has recently been seen playing Felix in The Normal Heart for State Theatre of South Australia. Ainsley played Charley in Merrily We Roll Along for Hayes Theatre Co and originated the role of Lost Boy in the World Premiere of Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan, directed by Neil Armfield for the 2022 Adelaide Festival. He played the title role in PIPPIN for John Frost and Suzanne Jones to reopen the Sydney Lyric following Covid-19 theatre shutdowns and appeared in Melbourne Theatre Company's 2019 season playing the role of Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman directed by Dean Bryant.

Ainsley starred in the title role of the Broadway production of Aladdin for Disney Theatrical Productions following his success in the Australian production of Aladdin playing at Sydney's Capitol Theatre, Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane and Crown in Perth. He also played the title role in the Aladdin live capture at the Prince Edward Theatre in London's West End and was due to head back to Broadway in 2020 when theatres closed around the world.

Ainsley has appeared as Sonny Malone in Xanadu for Matthew Management at Hayes Theatre Co and performed in The Stonnington Classics series in Broadway S'Wonderful.

Ainsley was a cast member of Hi-5 from 2013 - 2016 appearing in its Australasian tours, the televised Hi-5 House Series and the documentary film Some Kind of Wonderful. The iconic children's pop group has been released on Netflix with Ainsley as one of the starring hosts.

Ainsley trained at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Theatre in 2012. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for the 2017 Helpmann Awards and Male Lead in a Musical for the 2018 and 2020 Green Room Awards.

Ainsley recently co-founded We The Industry Inc. with Callum Francis. The charitable organisation strives for inclusivity across all disciplines in Australian Theatre.

Chloé Zuel is a renowned musical theatre performer most recently starring as 'Eliza Hamilton' in the original Australian cast of Hamilton The Musical. Chloé was previously 'Catherine of Aragon' in the original Australian cast of Six the Musical, 'Anita' in West Side Story Australia, New Zealand and Germany and as 'Sarah' in Ragtime for The Production Company.

Prior to that she was in the Australian premier production of Beautiful; The Carole King Musical as Little Eva/Shirelles and as 'Reno' in Dusty for the Adelaide Production Company season.

Chloé has worked extensively as a lead singer across Australia and Internationally including two years at Universal Studios Japan and three months as a lead singer in the resident band at The Bellini Lounge in The Venetian in Macao.

Chloé's other theatre credits include: 'Dynamite' in Hairspray The Musical Australia, 'Pilar' in Legally Blonde the Musical Australia, 'Maid' in The Mikado New Zealand, 'Eponine' understudy in Les Misérables Australia, 'Joanne' in Rent for The Hayes Theatre, 'Ronette' in the Australian tour of Little Shop of Horrors and 'Annie' in Porgy and Bess for Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Mark graduated from NIDA in 2016 (BFA Acting). He is best known for playing Riff in Opera Australia's West Side Story, for which he was nominated for both a Helpmann Award and Sydney Theatre Award and originating the role of Bjorn in Sydney Theatre Company's Muriel's Wedding the Musical.

Theatre credits include Cosmo Brown in Singin' in the Rain (Prospero Arts/QPAC), Leo Bloom in The Producers (Altitude Theatre), Timothy Price in American Psycho (Sydney Opera House), Tulsa in Gypsy (Hayes Theatre Company), u/s Bert in Mary Poppins (Disney Theatricals/Cameron Mackintosh), The Lover in The Who's Tommy (Victorian Opera), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (TML), South Pacific (Opera Australia), The Boyfriend and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (The Production Company).

Mark's screen credits include Rod in Wakefield (ABC/BBC/Jungle Entertainment), Eli Harris in Wanted (Matchbox/Seven Network), Patrick in The Wayne Manifesto (ABC) and Brad in Cyber Girl (Network 10).

Drew Weston grew up in Melbourne and is a graduate from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Drew has worked extensively in the entertainment industry over the past 14 years with his work taking him not only across Australia but internationally too. His most recent credit includes Sebastian Valmont in the critically acclaimed Australian tour of Cruel Intentions The 90's Musical (DVE).

Other credits include: Sandy Tyrell in HayFever (MTC), Dream Lover the Musical - Bobby Darin u/s (GFO), Grease The Arena Spectacular - Danny (Harvest Rain), Gentlemen's Guide To Love And Murder - (TPC), Ghost (GWB), The Rocky Horror Show (GFO), Gypsy (TPC), The Original Australian Cast of Macintosh Disney's Mary Poppins, Oklahoma - Curly (IAJs) and Ultimate Broadway in Shanghai presented by (GWB).

Whilst living abroad in London and Vancouver, Drew's credits included Apartment 40C, originating the role of Ed and featuring in the US television series Galavant (ABC). Other television credits include: Just For The Summer (Hallmark), Matchmaker Mysteries: The Poison Pen (Hallmark), The Housemate (ABC/iview) and Winners & Losers (CH7)

JESSICA GETHIN - conductor

Hailed as 'exuberant' and a 'force to be reckoned with', acclaimed Australian conductor Jessica Gethin has been praised by audiences and critics alike for her stellar musicianship, vibrant energy, and charismatic stage presence. Moving seamlessly between core symphonic repertoire to opera, ballet, film and contemporary, Jessica's international roster includes guest conducting engagements throughout the United States, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, with collaborations including the Dallas Opera, Opera Queensland, West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Perth Symphony, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonic and Macao Orchestra as well as regular seasons with the West Australian Ballet. Since receiving an inaugural Fellowship at the Hart Institute of Women Conductors with the Dallas Opera in 2015, Jessica has been listed in Limelight Australia's Top 20 Australian Artists and Australian Financial Review's 100 Most Influential Women, won the Brian Stacey Emerging Australian Conductor Award, received a Churchill Fellowship and was a finalist in the West Australian of the Year Awards. Jessica's dedication to champion new music along with a natural flair for communicating with audiences and a commitment to foster the next generation of emerging conductors, has contributed to her rapidly growing profile as a leader in the arts both on and off the podium.

Michaeljon Slinger - Choreographer

Originally From Queensland, Michaeljon moved to the United States in 2004 to train with American Ballet Theatre before attending the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, making him the first Australian to be accepted into either program. In 2009, Michaeljon made his Broadway debut as an original cast member and Dance Captain in the revival of West Side Story, directed by Arthur Laurents.

On Broadway, Michaeljon has appeared in Billy Elliot and Matilda as well as the original Broadway companies of How to Succeed... (starring Daniel Radcliffe), Evita (starring Ricky Martin) and Side Show. His performing career culminated in the role of Dance Captain for the 2017 revival of Broadway's Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler.

His most notable televised credits include the The Kennedy Center Honors, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tony Awards and the Oscars. He can also be seen in the musical opening of feature film Ted 2, directed by Seth MacFarlane.

Michaeljon's career shifted in 2018, when he made his London debut as Associate Director and Choreographer of the brand new musical Mythic (Charing Cross Theatre).

His career continues to thrive as a director and choreographer, most recently working alongside Lorin Latarro, first as Associate Choreographer on Michael Mayer's world premiere of La Traviata at New York's Metropolitan Opera House, and following in quick succession on Roundabout & Fiasco Theatre's Merrily We Roll Along, world premiere of Almost Famous (Old Globe Theatre), and both the Broadway and West End companies of Mrs. Doubtfire. The pair are currently collaborating on several Broadway-bound projects to be announced later this year.