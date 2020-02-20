Chatswood Chase Sydney Presents RED CARPET MEN

Following on from the successful Red Carpet Women series last year, Chatswood Chase Sydney will celebrate Australian men of the stage and screen with Red Carpet Men. Hosted by Susie Smither, the series will feature up close and personal interviews discussing life in the spotlight. Taking to the stage will be:

4th March - star of Channel 9's Doctor Doctor and three time Gold Logie nominee, Rodger Corser.

11th March - much-loved actor and television presenter, Frankie J. Holden, who recently won the Silver Logie for his supporting role in A Place to Call Home and has starred in multiple television and theatre productions as well as over 30 films.

18th March - internationally acclaimed musical star, Peter Cousens, who is renowned for his performances in Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and West End's The Phantom of the Opera. Peter will also perform a song alongside his interview.

25th March - musical theatre icon, Michael Cormick, known for his starring roles in Beauty and the Beast for which he won an Australian MO Award, Grease and The Rocky Horror Show to name a few. Michael will also perform a song alongside his interview.

When: 11am every Wednesday in March

Where: Level One (near Williams Sonoma) at Chatswood Chase Sydney - 345 Victoria Ave, Chatswood.

Cost: $10 (includes a gift bag). Bookings via www.chatswoodchasesydney.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You