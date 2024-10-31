Carriageworks Launches New Summer Moves Program With Roller Discos, Popping Battles, Latin Grooves and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to move and groove as Carriageworks presents Summer Moves, a new dance program transforming the Redfern precinct into an all-ages dancefloor. Running across November and December, Summer Moves invites everyone to join in a series of (mostly) free dance workshops, and performances, that will turn Carriageworks into a celebration of dance, music and community.

From disco dancing on roller skates to exploring cultural dance traditions, whether you're looking to participate or simply soak in the atmosphere, Carriageworks' Summer Moves program is the place to be.

Join the roller-skating revolution and learn how to disco dance on skates at the Carriageworks Roller Disco on 16 Nov. The pros at RollerFit will host an all-ages session full of upbeat music and good vibes in the afternoon, perfect for the whole family. Later in the evening, the rink will transform into an adults-only party atmosphere in a retro-themed night of disco lights, sequins and pumping tunes.

On 17 Nov, Sydney street dance crew Stale Biskitz will host all-ages Popping Workshops before a 2v2 Popping Battle with cash prizes for winners. Glide into the fundamentals of popping with brothers Poppin Jack and Keanu or explore freestyle techniques with Jiggy Jaya and K.O in two hands-on workshops. Not quite ready to pop, lock and freestyle? Spectators are welcome (and encouraged!) to hype up the dancers.

On 23 Nov, Torres Strait Islander artists from NAISDA will lead a cultural dance workshop for all-ages exploring the vibrant spirit and rhythm of Moa Island. Led by Cultural Tutor Uncle Dujon Niue and guest artists, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to explore deep connections between people, stories, land and sea through dance, language and song.

Ready to spice up your dance moves? Step into the sizzling world of Latin rhythms on 30 Nov with Club Havana Band and Dance the Peninsula dance studio, presented by SydneySalsaScene. Take part in an action-packed evening of live music, dance demos and workshops that will have you grooving to Salsa, Timba, Reggaeton, Bachata and the irresistible beats of the Caribbean and Colombia. Experience the thrill of Rueda De Casino where dancers form a lively circle, moving through Cuban salsa figures led by a caller. Plus, join an interactive workshop to learn shine routines, body movement and lead-and-follow techniques where no experience is needed.

On 7 Dec, experience the 3,000-year-old Tamil art form of Parai Attam with BINDI BOSSES in a workshop blending folk dance steps with the pulse of a drum or learn new choreography to BARKAA's powerful anthem “We Up.” This workshop blends the bold rhythms of Hip Hop with South Asian movement, creating a powerful show of solidarity with First Nations artists.

Eager to dance without limits? No Lights No Lycra is turning off the lights and cranking up the tunes to shift moods, release inhibitions and work up a wild sweat on 14 Dec. The original dance in the dark dance movement proven to make you feel better, No Lights No Lycra is designed to uplift your mood and unleash your energy.

Presented in partnership with the City of Sydney, Summer Moves forms part of the epic Carriageworks Summer program from Nov 2024 – Jan 2025, which is packed with dance, circus, cabaret, live music, markets, and more.

Summer Moves is on at Carriageworks from 16 November - 14 December. Registrations for free events are open, and tickets to the Roller Disco are on sale now.

Comments