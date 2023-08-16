Brisbane Magician Aiden Schofield Is Appearing At The Sydney Fringe Festival For The First Time

Performances are September 12, 14, 16, 26.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Brisbane Magician Aiden Schofield Is Appearing At The Sydney Fringe Festival For The First Time

After more than 10 years of magic, Aiden Schofield is embarking on his first ever live tour! This 60-minute spectacle will showcase Aiden's magic skills live in what promises to be an unforgettable live stage production for the whole family to enjoy.

For the very first time at the Sydney Fringe Festival, audiences are invited to join Brisbane magician Aiden Schofield as he presents his high-energy, family friendly show at the Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (Cabaret Club). Watch as the impossible is performed with bubbles, butterflies, Rubik's cubes, sand and much, much more - right in front of your eyes!

Set to perform in cities across Australia, New Zealand, North America, and the UK, don't miss your opportunity to witness the magic live when Aiden Schofield visits Sydney this September for THREE SHOWS ONLY!

Limited to 70 seats per show, get your tickets quick before they disappear!

An additional performance of "Aiden Schofield: MAGICIAN' has been added at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre on September 26 as part of the Fringe Kids event.

Appearing at the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival for 4 shows only, catch 'Aiden Schofield: MAGICIAN' performing September 12, 14, and 16 (7:30pm) at the Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (Level 1, 169 Castlereagh Street, Sydney 2000) and September 26 (3:30pm) at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (1-25 Harbour Street, Sydney 2000).

Aiden Schofield: MAGICIAN - Sydney Fringe Festival 2023

DATES: September 12, 14, 16, 26

TIME/S: Sep 12, 14, 16 - 7:30pm / September 26 - 3:30pm

VENUE/S: Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (L1/169 Castlereagh Street, Sydney 2000)

ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (1-25 Harbour Street, Sydney 2000)

PRICES*: From $35 Adult / $32 Child / $114 Family**

Concession, Group and Student pricing also available

SydneyFringe.com for current pricing




