Brett Weymark Conducts HANDEL'S SAMSON at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Hot on the heels of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' sold-out season of Messiah, Brett Weymark conducts another of Handel's brilliant oratorios - his mighty Samson. One concert only, Saturday, 8 April, Sydney Opera House.

Critically acclaimed for his "dynamic interpretation" of Handel's masterwork, and "breath taking" harnessing of choir, orchestra, and soloists (Sydney Art Guide), Weymark's "inimitable" style (Stage Whispers), honed over 20 years at the forefront of Australia's leading choral performance company, has earned him a reputation as "one of Australia's musical jewels" (J Wire), renowned for the "freshness and grandeur" (Limelight) he brings to musical works from across the ages.

If you loved Messiah, for its "stunningly clear, always colourful" (Sydney Arts Guide) portrayal of Jesus Christ's life on earth, you won't want to miss Weymark's presentation of Samson - one of the Old Testament's most action-packed narratives.

Dramatic, heroic, and triumphant, this is musical storytelling at its theatrical best: Handel's vividly imagined music plunging audiences straight into the heart of this epic story.

In the opening scene we meet the legendary warrior Samson, already shorn of his strength-giving hair and blinded, living in a "total eclipse", a broken prisoner of the Philistines.

Over three acts his story unfolds as a gripping psychodrama, tracing Samson's journey from torment and darkness to triumphant redemption and revenge; the performance closing with the luminous "Let the bright Seraphim", which some may recall from Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's performance at the nuptials of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

Samson is full of rousing choruses and exquisite arias, highlighting Handel's incredible gift for musical characterisation and demanding the finest of singers and musicians for a heroic three-hour performance.

Under the baton of Brett Weymark, this highly anticipated concert promises to raise the roof, and bring down the temple, just as the Bible foretold; performed by Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' world-renowned Symphony Chorus and acclaimed Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra, with special guest appearances by some of Australia's finest soloists.

Leading the cast in the title role is Australian tenor and musical theatre star, Alexander Lewis, currently starring in West Australian Opera's Into the Woods, until April 1. Lewis' exceptional career has seen him grace the stage of some of the most famous concert halls in the world - from London to New York and Berlin. Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' audiences will remember him for his incredible performance in their acclaimed 2018 production of Candide, directed by Mitchell Butel. In Samson, Lewis will star alongside Sydney soprano Celeste Lazarenko as Dalila.

Reflecting on the work Weymark comments, "When Samson premiered in London in 1743, it was a runaway success, with Handel at the height of his musical powers. It's the story of Samson told through the eyes - not of the Bible, but rather the great English poet Milton. who so identified with the fallen hero, devoid of strength and robbed of his sight, that it takes on the garb of a great personal tragedy.

"As such, it's one of the most profound studies in the human condition. It spoke to Handel's audience much like it does today - the mighty figure who through his own folly is left destitute and powerless. Little would Handel know that just ten years later, he too would be totally blind and unable to perform in public ever again, much like the protagonist of his oratorio. This makes it even more poignant as a story where suffering not only brings redemption but from darkness we emerge into light. A perfect work for the Easter season."