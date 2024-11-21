Borderville Summer Festival Sets 2024 Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia’s National Youth Circus, The Flying Fruit Fly Circus has announced its 2024 Borderville Summer Festival program from December 3rd to 20th. Running since 2014, this year’s program will bring Albury-Wodonga alive with vibrant circus and cabaret across three jam-packed weeks.

At the heart of the festivities is a major new outdoor work Mirrored featuring more than 60 young acrobats created and directed by the Borderville Theatre Company-in Residence Casus Creations. This award-winning company was co-founded by Flying Fruit Fly Circus alumni Jesse Scott and Lachlan McAulay, alongside Natano Fa’anana. Mirrored is a spectacular free event in Wodonga’s Gateway Island Amphitheatre inspired by the mesmerising symmetry of MC Escher’s art. It plays with mirrored images and visual trickery, offering striking visuals that will captivate your imagination.

Live & Famous is the 2024 Grad Show. Direct from a season in The Famous Spiegeltent at Carriageworks in Sydney, this magical cabaret cocktail is great entertainment for all the family. Packed full of tricks, flips and fun, marvel at mesmerising aerial acts and dare devil acrobatics. Experience the 2024 graduates of the world famous Flying Fruit Fly Circus before they fly the coop!

FLOP is written and performed by 2023 Fruit Fly Graduate Arthur Hull. Since graduating, Arthur made it all the way to Adam Lambert’s Top 3 on The Voice Australia, and won the two main awards at the Australian National Busking Championships. This is his solo debut - a funny, engaging love letter to musical theatre failures. On its premiere at the Melbourne Fringe Festival in October, FLOP received glowing reviews and a Judge’s Pick.

Synthotronica’s School Disco is a funky all ages evening of irresistibly danceable fat beats and fatter synths to live baritone sax and percussion by the alter ego of circus composer extraordinaire Ania Reynolds. Guaranteed to get everyone moving and grooving.

Elsewhere in Borderville our Night Flies ensemble will turn the Borderville Theatre into their very own Jazz & Blues club for one night only of Swing Style, and the extraordinary energy of the public program’s and our Circus Arts kids will fill the training floor at Fruities HQ over four special shows.

