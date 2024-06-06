Benjamin Millepied's ROMEO & JULIET SUITE Comes to Sydney Opera House This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Benjamin Millepied’s Romeo & Juliet Suite is headed to the Sydney Opera House this week! This queer take on the iconic Shakespeare story will run 5 – 9 June 2024 in the Joan Sutherland Theatre.

From the choreographer of the Academy award-winning BLACK SWAN, Benjamin Millepied, comes this bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo & Juliet. Direct from a sold out season in Paris, L.A. Dance Project bring you Romeo and & Juliet through a daring new lens with the fusion of cinema, dance and theatre. Set to Prokofiev’s enduring score, this will be the dance show of the year.

At the heart of this beloved story, the pas-de-deux roles of Romeo and Juliet will be performed by three couples throughout the season, highlighting diverse couples - male/female, male/male, female/female - making this version of Romeo and Juliet a true universal celebration of love.

Using state of the art technology, boundaries are blurred between stage and screen, as the performance unfolds both on and off the stage. As the ensemble performs from unexpected places inside the theatre and backstage, the live performance will broadcast back to audiences in the Joan Sutherland Theatre in real time, allowing audiences to experience parts of the Sydney Opera House they have never seen.

Experience this timeless tale as never before as Benjamin Millepied presents this mythical tale through a modern and original prism. Le Monde due Ciné raves “everything is done to bring a phenomenal dimension and depth... as if to tell us that love has no barriers.”

Set to Prokofiev’s enduring score, the Sydney Opera House debut of Benjamin Millepied and L.A. Dance Project will be an event for the ages.

Performances

Wednesday 5 June 2024 - Male - male pairing

Thursday 6 June 2024 - Female - female pairing

Friday 7 June 2024 - Female - male pairing

Saturday 8 June 2024 - Male - male pairing

Saturday 8 June 2024 - Female - female pairing

Sunday 9 June 2024 - Female - male pairing

