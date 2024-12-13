Bangarra Welcomes Russell Page Graduates for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, has announced Arabana and Gurindji man Eli Clarke, and Biripi and Worimi woman Roxie Syron, as the Russell Page Graduate dancers for 2025.

Both dancers will join Bangarra in January next year, receiving training and mentoring while working as full-time members of the ensemble for performances and touring seasons. Clarke and Syron were selected from more than 30 applicants, following auditions held in September this year.

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Frances Rings said, “I am thrilled to welcome Eli and Roxie to the Bangarra community. Both dancers represent the very best of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent and I’m delighted to be able to share their artistry with audiences across the country in 2025.

“Our Russell Page Graduate Program is truly unique in the Australian arts landscape, giving the next generation of talent the opportunity to share the Story, knowledges, history and experiences of our First Peoples and create lasting impact.”

Eli Clarke is a proud Arabana and Gurindji performer from Alice Springs NT, who left his hometown for Sydney at the age of 16 to pursue training in the performing arts. He has recently completed his Cert IV in dance whilst finishing his high school studies with Brent Street Academy. Recent appearances include performing in West Side Story with Opera Australia, appearing on The Masked Singer in 2023 and performing alongside Courtney Act in the World Pride Opening Ceremony.

Clarke said: “The Russell Page Graduate Program is a great opportunity to further my knowledge in dance and culture, helping me to not only grow as a performer but to bridge my passion for the arts into my own culture and stories...By participating in this organization and its work, I hope to honour the deep cultural heritage and contributions of Aboriginal people.”

Roxie Syron is a proud descendant of the Biripi and Worimi clans of the Mid North Coast in NSW and grew up on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. She began dancing at the age of five, and has trained full time in classical and contemporary dance with Tanya Pearson Academy, and full time with Brent Street in all commercial styles. Roxie recently completed her second pre-professional year with Sydney Dance Company. Career highlights include performing as a guest artist in Bangarra’s Horizon, being a Nederlands Dans Theater invitee, back-up dancer on Australia’s Got Talent, The Nutcracker with Sydney City Youth Ballet, choreographic works with Lucas Jervis, and the Locreado Contemporary Company tour.

Syron said: “I’m so grateful to continue to be a part of Bangarra Dance Theatre, to learn from all the incredible choreographers, and to work with the beautiful company members who have made me feel so welcome...Storytelling is the heart of Indigenous culture and to be able to contribute and inspire storytelling through contemporary dance is extremely valuable.”

Initiated in 2015, the Russell Page Graduate Program has seen over 20 young artists commence their first professional engagement with Bangarra. Within the current ensemble, 9 of the 16 dancers have entered the company as Russell Page graduates.

The Program is named in honour of Russell Page, a proud descendent of the Nunukul people and the Munaldjali clan of the Yugambeh nation of South-East Queensland. Younger brother to David and Stephen Page, Russell was an artist of truly immense talent, and his legacy remains strong. His performances were mesmerising, as a colleague he was inspiring, and his twelve years with the Company left an imprint that will never fade and will continue to inspire.

