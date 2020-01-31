BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GRAND FINALE

GRAND FINALE is an emotive expression of Hofesh Shechter's vision that speaks to one's intuition.

A visual, visceral feast that engages your essence.

A entirely blacken theatre reveals an imposing monolith singularly lit, the music (also by Hofesh) lulls us to enjoy the ominous vision.

One dancer becomes many. A crowd moving like water where you see unity and chaos mix, ebb and flow. Moves are still and wavering, frantic and calm like the society they represent.

There is an organic stream to the choreography. Similar to how the mind operates, where thoughts have a thread but also jump around including tangents and objections.

We engage in a collections of movements that express the human condition and create a poem about universality.

The Universe explored here is one of our current existence. Facing a possible dystopian future.

Where we are challenged by a feuding society, clashing oppressive governments and the yearning to survive.

The piece includes a motif move throughout the evening. A bounce that is reminiscent of a tribal/cultural dance.

A expression of the soul that is struggling. The performers moving in and out of unison with absolute wonder and awe.

They use a variety of moves, a mix of dance styles with daily common physical movements.

Some actions are so basic but with the expertise of the dancers these moves powerfully translate Hofesh's intent. They embody his creative expression.

This visual feast includes extraordinary lighting, where the dancers, the monoliths and the musicians appear and vanish with finesse. The monoliths themselves have exquisite choreography creating depth and perspective to create imposing walls of separation and rooms of confinement.

Hofesh's compositions are sublime. The moves and music so eloquently coming from the same inspired source.

During the interval the band engages the audience in a group sing along and draws us into a communal belonging.

An interesting choice when in comparison to the tone of the evening. Yet it lends itself to the part of the joyous soul that is desiring to live. This element can be seen in the essence of the performers. They are fighting their challenges, yet their community still strives to connect.

After the first part I heard an audience member say " wow, just wow".

And I noticed a couple of very young fellows who did not fit the usual performing arts audience. They were travellers that decided they should see something at the opera house. When I asked their thoughts: "awesome" "insane"



Hofesh is an amazing expressive artist. He infuses his dancers with his vision. Not only do his performers beautifully execute his moves, they embody his essence and intent.

The piece expertly brings many elements together to create an experience not to be missed.

Photography by Rahi Rezvani





