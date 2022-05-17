BLACK SUN/BLOOD MOON World Premiere Fantasy Adventure For Families Opens May 20

Critical Stages Touring - Australia's national touring theatre company - presents the world premiere of Chris Bendall's Black Sun/Blood Moon, from Friday 20th to Saturday 21st May, at the CSU Riverina Playhouse in Wagga Wagga. The production will go on to tour nationally in 2023.

This not-to-be-missed new Australian production for teens and families is a beautiful new adventure story inspired by the Fridays for Future student-led protests that took the country by storm in 2019. Told across two intertwining storylines - one magical, one all too real - two unlikely heroes will follow their hearts to find their voices and save the world.

In Black Sun/Blood Moon we follow Maddy a ten-year-old climate champion, and Katie, the underachieving assistant of a climate-denying politician. When Maddy's Dad, Paul, unwittingly inspires Maddy to take part in a school climate strike, their lives are turned upside down irrevocably. Maddy's journey will put her at increasing risk as she takes her message to the powers that be, while Katie will find herself on the back of eagles, dolphins, and polar bears, as she attempts to fulfill a fantastical quest from the future.

"After over 2 years developing this new production, I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with audiences in Wagga Wagga, where the story is set," said Chris, "This is a work that I am so passionate about because as a parent of two young girls, it's an issue close to my heart. It's a story that we created because we want to engage in the climate conversation through theatre, through storytelling, and by creating an experience that is hopeful, and inspiring, and leaves you with an idea of what you might be able to do as an individual."

Combining incredible life-size puppetry designed by Isla Shaw, brought to life using upcycled materials by Erth Visual and Physical Inc, alongside striking video design from Susie Henderson, and sound design by Kingsley Reeve (Storm Boy, Pete the Sheep), the production will be a feast for the senses, and an experience the whole family can enjoy together.

Starring Garth Holcombe (The Woman in Black, The Sentimental Bloke), Francesca Savige (Packed to the Rafters) and Adelaide Kennedy (ABC's How to do Stuff Good) as Maddy, this all-new way for audiences of all ages to explore what sustainability and the environment means to them will leave them inspired and hopeful for the change they can be.

Suitable for ages 12+.

Black Sun / Blood Moon

When: Friday 20 May, 10am and 7pm, and Saturday 21 May, 7pm

Where: CSU Riverina Playhouse, Wagga Wagga

Tickets: Adults $25, Subscribers/Groups $22, Schools $20, +bf

Bookings via https://civictheatre.com.au/whatson/black-sun-blood-moon , phone at (02) 6926 9688, or at the Box Office Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm, and one hour prior to performance.