Australian Premiere of CHAMPIONS Set For Next Month

Little Goat Arts & Entertainment will present the Australian Premiere of Isabella McDermott's CHAMPIONS, a sharp, lyrical, and moving exploration of ambition, success, and the cost of creativity, as part of The Old Fitz Theatre's New Works Festival from 11-26 October.

Directed by Bali Padda (NTofP's Guards at the Taj), CHAMPIONS takes audiences into contemporary art's competitive, high-stakes world, where ambition and greed blur the line between success and survival. It asks: when winning becomes everything, what sacrifices are you willing to make?

The story follows four emerging artists who are thrust into the spotlight when nominated for the prestigious Archer Award. With just six months to create their best work and a $50,000 prize on the line, tensions rise. When one finalist refuses a proposal to share the prize, the gloves come off, and no one is prepared for what happens next.

Fresh off an extended, critically acclaimed run at Auckland's Basement Theatre, CHAMPIONS is a poetic and razor-sharp dissection of the lengths we go to for success. Through a series of powerful, interwoven monologues, the play explores the greed, ambition, and human cost behind artistic achievement.

On Little Goat's inaugural production, director Bali Padda said, "As we embark on our inaugural production, I am thrilled to present Champions, a poignant reminder of the thin line between artistry and ambition. Isabella McDermott's voice resonates deeply, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this compelling journey. This production invites audiences to witness the raw, unfiltered struggle of artists chasing their dreams. It’s a privilege the powerful narrative in Isabella’s debut play to life in Australia with a fantastic creative team and a brave cast of young performers, challenging our perceptions of success and the sacrifices that accompany it."

Playwright Isabella McDermott added, “Champions is my love letter to artists. The pandemic had an indelible impact on the arts community, leaving us reflecting on the instability of our chosen careers and the often uneasy juxtaposition of art and commerce.”

“While it tackles big themes, Champions is an incredibly intimate story, with characters wrought from my own personal experiences. I’ve been delighted by the resonant response the play has received here in New Zealand and I can’t wait to share it with Australian audiences."

