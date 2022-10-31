Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Will Tour To Riverside Theatres

Following a sell out season at Theatre Royal Sydney, leading Australian theatre producer John Frost for Crossroads Live today announced that the 70th Anniversary Australian tour of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will return to Sydney in 2023, playing at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 15 June. Waitlist now at themousetrap.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets when they go on sale on 7 November.

Audiences and critics alike have been enthusiastic with their praise for this new production of the world's longest-running play. The Mousetrap will next tour to Brisbane from 4 November followed by Adelaide from 31 December and Melbourne from 17 February 2023. This thrilling West End production is directed by Australian theatre icon Robyn Nevin and produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live.

"I'm thrilled that Sydney audiences have flocked to this new production of an enduring and much-loved murder mystery. Robyn Nevin has assembled a stellar cast who are receiving rave reviews," said John Frost. "We can't wait for audiences all across the country to experience the 70th anniversary of this this iconic play, and bring it back to Sydney at the wonderful Riverside Theatres. Will you solve the mystery and pick the murderer?"

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Councillor Donna Davis said, "This is such exciting news for Parramatta, and we can't wait to welcome John Frost and this stellar company of actors and creatives to Riverside Theatres next year. It is testimony to our much-loved theatre that a production of this calibre will be gracing the stage, ahead of our major redevelopment plans for next year. We're sure our audiences will embrace The Mousetrap's challenge to solve the mystery and keep the secret when this renowned theatrical event comes from the West End to Western Sydney in 2023."

Riverside Theatres Director, Craig McMaster added, "The Mousetrap is such an iconic play with its legendary, record-breaking run, and the sell-out opening Sydney season has only added to this legend! This new production, with an incredible Australian cast, is sure to be just as big a hit with our Riverside Theatres' audience as they attempt to solve the puzzle of Agatha Christie's classic whodunnit."

The Mousetrap had its world premiere on 6 October 1952 at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham. After a brief tour, it opened in London's West End on 25 November 1952 at the Ambassadors Theatre, where it ran until 23 March 1974. It immediately transferred to the larger St Martin's Theatre next door, where it continues to this day.

The longest-running West End show, it has by far the longest run of any play anywhere in the world, with over 28,500 performances so far. The play has a twist ending, which the audience are traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theatre.

Agatha Christie originally wrote the story as a short radio play entitled Three Blind Mice, which was broadcast in 1947 as a birthday present for Queen Mary. She eventually adapted the work into a short story before again rewriting it for the stage as The Mousetrap. Ironically, Christie did not expect the play to run for more than a few months and stipulated that no film of The Mousetrap be made until at least six months after the West End Production closed. 70 years on, as the show continues its historic London run, a film adaptation looks unlikely at this stage.

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from the foremost mystery writer of all time.

For 70 years, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. It is the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time ... case closed! Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

Tour Dates

Venue Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Season From 15 June 2023

Tickets on sale from 7 November - WAITLIST NOW AT themousetrap.com.au

Venue Playhouse, QPAC, Brisbane

Season 4-20 November 2022

Performance Times Wed-Thurs 7:00pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1 & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: qpac.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 8+ call (07) 3840 7466

Venue Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide

Season 31 December 2022 - 15 January 2023

Performance Times Tues-Thurs 7:00pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49

Groups 8+ call 1300 364 001

Venue Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Season 17 February - 26 March 2023

Performance Times Wed-Thurs 7:00pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1 & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49

Groups 8+ call (03) 9299 9873