ARTISTS ON THE INSIDE Exhibition Celebrates The Creative Voices Of Those With Prison Histories

People with lived experience in the criminal justice system are celebrating their creative talents in an inspiring exhibition at The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre, University of South Australia.

Presented by the Hawke Centre and the Department for Correctional Services as part of the South Australian Living Arts Festival (SALA), the Artists on the Inside exhibition provides a forum for people to share their insights into life within prison.

The annual Artists on the Inside program has historically only included artworks by people in custody, providing them with an opportunity to share their stories and creativity. This year the exhibition is expanding its reach to include artists who have lived experience with prison environments as well as people who are still incarcerated.

Minister for Correctional Services Dan Cregan MP said the exhibition provided insight into the lives of adults who were incarcerated in South Australian prisons.

“Art can support rehabilitation through culture and storytelling,” Minister Cregan said.

“Programs, such as this one, provide opportunities for personal development and ultimately, reduce the risk of reoffending.”

Department for Correctional Services Deputy Chief Executive Hayley Mills said the program was one of many rehabilitative programs within the department.

“Through the medium of visual art, people who are incarcerated can experience an enhanced connection to themselves, their culture, and their community,” she said.

Additionally, some artists will have the chance to sell their work for the first time.

“It's exciting that this is also the first year the artworks can be purchased. It offers artists a glimpse into the arts as a genuine vocational pathway in preparation for their release and will contribute financial reparation to victims of crime.”

The exhibition serves to challenge public preconceived ideas about people in prison, as well as celebrating creative talents and skills through the positive social inclusion of people who are ‘inside'. Art can serve as a communication tool, a coping mechanism and an emotional outlet for those in custody.

Final works created in prison can draw out a sense of pride; the work enables the artist to connect with friends, family and the community within and beyond the prison walls, and to share something that is their own.

Visitors are invited to engage in a dialogue with people in prison by voting for their favourite artwork as part of the People's Choice Award and leaving a comment that can be shared with the artist.

The exhibition complements a panel discussion, The Art of Desistance: Creativity, Culture and Vocational Pathways, at the Hawke Centre on Thursday 22 August. Panellists will share their experiences and first-hand knowledge of how the arts can be a catalyst for change, enable healing through storytelling and offer a beacon of hope for people involved in criminal justice systems.

Artists on the Inside is showing at The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre's Kerry Packer Civic Gallery, located on Level 3 of the Hawke Building, 55 North Terrace, UniSA City West Campus, until 29 August, Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm. Free entry.

