A WONDERFUL WORLD: SIMON TEDESCHI & FRIENDS To Be Presented At Great Synagogue

One of Australia's best-loved international pianists SIMON TEDESCHI returns to Sydney's spectacular and historic Great Synagogue with a program of sublime jazz standards, accompanied by two of Australia's most revered jazz musicians, trumpeter Mat Jodrell and bassist Cameron Undy.

With music ranging from Louis Armstrong to George Gershwin and Benny Goodman – and so much more - this mouth-watering concert, brimful of favourites from the golden era of jazz, offers food for the soul to stir emotions with nostalgia, joyful, toe-tapping rhythms and moody blues.

This is a special occasion: Simon Tedeschi playing an all jazz programme with some absolute legends of the jazz world – ‘in the round' - with the artists in the centre.

Presented by Live at Yours - for two nights only - at the historic Great Synagogue, Sydney (built in 1878 by architect Thomas Rowe) in Elizabeth Street, opposite Hyde Park; don't miss this unique event!

A Wonderful World: Simon Tedeschi and Friends, Live at The Great

Tues 5 and Wed 6 November from 7pm to 8.30pm. Tickets from $42

Tickets and information: https://wonderfulworld.eventbrite.com.au.

