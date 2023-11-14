A CRACKER KRANSKY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside Theatres in December

Performances are Friday 16th December at 2:30pm and 7:00pm.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE Opens This Week Photo 1 THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE Opens This Week
BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024 Photo 2 BLANC DE BLANC Encore Extends to Easter 2024
Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre Photo 3 Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre
1000 Aussie Jewish Creatives & Academics Call For Empathy Not Hate Photo 4 1000 Aussie Jewish Creatives & Academics Call For Empathy Not Hate

A CRACKER KRANSKY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside Theatres in December

Riverside Theatres will celebrate the festive season with A Cracker Kransky Christmas on stage at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Saturday 16th December. 

Travelling down in the trusty Morris from their hometown of Esk, the musical Kransky sisters are eager to share their unravelling stories along with home spun renditions of popular songs deftly banged out on a wondrously odd-ball menagerie of instruments.

From Britney Spears to the Spice Girls, M to AC/DC, and carols like you’ve never heard them before… a night with this delightfully twisted trio will more than fill your Christmas stockings.

Lost love, home remedies, an old radio, and scrub turkeys,… the sisters share their adventures and misadventures alike. Complete with Tuba, toilet brush, pot, shaker and saw, reed keyboard and old guitar, this off-the-wall Christmas experience is not to be missed.

CREATED/PERFORMED BY  The Kransky Sisters Mourne, Eve and Dawn Kransky.   




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
National Theatre of Parramatta Reveals 2024 Season Highlighting POC Talent Photo
National Theatre of Parramatta Reveals 2024 Season Highlighting POC Talent

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta has announced a bold program of premiere work for 2024. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Directors Award Winners Reveals Photo
2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award Winners Reveals

Now in its ninth year, the 2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director’s Award (SBDA) has been offered to Julia Robertson and Miranda Middleton. 

3
CARLOTTA: THE PARTYS OVER Comes to Hayes Theatre Photo
CARLOTTA: THE PARTY'S OVER Comes to Hayes Theatre

Australian icon, political activist and living legend, Carlotta AM has led an extraordinary life: good times, bum times, she's seen them all and my dear, she's still here. Following two sell-out seasons at Hayes Theatre Co, and direct from starring in Trevor Ashley's panto “The White Mermaid” Carlotta, now in her 80th year, returns to the Cross from 28 Feb to 3 March to bid a fabulous farewell in this very special Mardi Gras season. 

4
NEXT TO NORMAL Opens in Sydney Next Week Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Opens in Sydney Next Week

Next to Normal arrives at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre next week for a strictly limited season this November.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Brilliant Traces in Australia - Sydney Brilliant Traces
Flow Studios (11/16-11/23)
The Dictionary of Lost Words in Australia - Sydney The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
Oil in Australia - Sydney Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
Sonnets & Semillon in Australia - Sydney Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
The Magic of Christmas in Australia - Sydney The Magic of Christmas
Petersham Town Hall (12/02-12/03)
TERMINUS in Australia - Sydney TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-2/04)VIDEOS
The Seagull in Australia - Sydney The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in Australia - Sydney TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-1/21)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You