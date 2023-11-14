A CRACKER KRANSKY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside Theatres in December

Riverside Theatres will celebrate the festive season with A Cracker Kransky Christmas on stage at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Saturday 16th December.

Travelling down in the trusty Morris from their hometown of Esk, the musical Kransky sisters are eager to share their unravelling stories along with home spun renditions of popular songs deftly banged out on a wondrously odd-ball menagerie of instruments.

From Britney Spears to the Spice Girls, M to AC/DC, and carols like you’ve never heard them before… a night with this delightfully twisted trio will more than fill your Christmas stockings.

Lost love, home remedies, an old radio, and scrub turkeys,… the sisters share their adventures and misadventures alike. Complete with Tuba, toilet brush, pot, shaker and saw, reed keyboard and old guitar, this off-the-wall Christmas experience is not to be missed.

CREATED/PERFORMED BY The Kransky Sisters Mourne, Eve and Dawn Kransky.