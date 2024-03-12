A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Will Make Australian Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outhouse Theatre Co and Seymour Centre will present the Australian premiere of the highly-acclaimed, A Case for the Existence of God, at the Seymour Centre, 11 April – 4 May.

Winner of the 2022 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play and named one of the best plays of 2022 by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Vulture and Time Out New York, A Case for the Existence of God is both intimate and expansive - exploring themes of financial insecurity, parenthood, and what is possible when we truly open up to someone else.

Ryan is a straight, white, recently divorced factory worker while Keith is gay, black, the single caretaker of a foster daughter and a mortgage broker. When Ryan seeks Keith's help to secure a loan and buy back land that his family lost, the two men discover they share "a specific kind of sadness" and unexpectedly choose to bring one another into their fragile worlds.

Infused with empathy, humour, and heart-wrenching honesty, Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale) graces audiences with what is possible when we seek common ground and embrace our shared humanity.

“I really hope the audience leaves with a sense of hope. But a kind of hope that isn’t twee or simplistic, a kind of hope that is complex and hard-won,” said Hunter, writer of A Case for the Existence of God.

Outhouse Theatre have become celebrated for presenting the best international works to Sydney audiences. Their recent productions at Seymour including Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Consent and John have all played to packed houses and received multiple Sydney theatre awards and nominations. Don’t miss the latest from Outhouse as part of Seymour Season 2024.