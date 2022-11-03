Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship Open for Submissions

Applications for the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship are now open, with submissions closing on 21 November 2022.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Belvoir is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship. The Balnaves Fellowship provides the opportunity to work at Belvoir as a resident artist to create a work for the stage, and this year, has increased to a $45,000 paid residency over an 18-month period.

Belvoir are committed to supporting and nurturing artists and their work, and in particular, the development of artists who face structural barriers in accessing these opportunities. Expressions of interest will be accepted from creatives of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent who are writers or writer/directors or directors who have a new theatre work they wish to bring to life.

Previous recipients (including Leah Purcell, Nakkiah Lui, and Nathan Maynard) have submitted exceptional works that consistently affirm the depth of talent amongst our nation's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre-makers, whilst bringing extraordinary works to the Belvoir stage. The 2021 recipient, Thomas Weatherall (Netflix's Heartbreak High), will be presenting his work Blue as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival line-up.

"The platform that the Balnaves Fellowship provides is unparalleled! It gave me the opportunity to explore my artistic voice in a way that is viable, and really examine the work I wanted to create. In conjunction with Belvoir they are able to give you access to this environment that is both creatively freeing, but also acts as a kind of safety net. This makes you feel able to explore each and every facet of your practice, while providing you the opportunity to seek mentorship, advice and support from other artists and practitioners," said Thomas Weatherall.

The Fellowship seeks to be deeply collaborative, offering an invitation to have a voice in Belvoir's artistic decision-making processes and the opportunity to support other Indigenous artists through Belvoir's creative development and programming.

"The Balnaves Foundation has been championing Indigenous Theatre at Belvoir for more than ten years and are proud to continue its support in promoting Indigenous artists to create new ground-breaking works that engage, educate and challenge audiences," said Hamish Balnaves, CEO, The Balnaves Foundation.

Applications for the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship are now open, with submissions closing on 21 November 2022.

Information on the Fellowship, and how to apply can be found on the Belvoir website: https://belvoir.com.au/for-artists/fellowship-and-residencies/



JUDY & LIZA Heads Home To Liverpool This Month Photo
JUDY & LIZA Heads Home To Liverpool This Month
A dazzling and heart-warming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli is coming to the Epstein Theatre this month. 
Michael Parr Stars in RITA, SUE, AND BOB TOO in St Helens Next Week Photo
Michael Parr Stars in RITA, SUE, AND BOB TOO in St Helens Next Week
St Helens-born actor Michael Parr – best known for his role as an Emmerdale bad boy – is returning to his hometown next week to star in raucous comedy Rita, Sue & Bob Too! 
Furnace Festival 22 Opens At Leeds Playhouse This Month Photo
Furnace Festival 22 Opens At Leeds Playhouse This Month
Leeds Playhouse is celebrating new work, new artists and new partnerships with an exciting programme of performances, workshops, conversations and social events from 7-12 November.
MIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK Tour Photo
MIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK Tour
Mischief has announced the very first UK tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV’s The Goes Wrong Show.

More Hot Stories For You


HANDEL: MESSIAH Comes to Sydney Opera House Next MonthHANDEL: MESSIAH Comes to Sydney Opera House Next Month
November 2, 2022

Two hundred and eighty years since it was first performed in Dublin in 1742, Handel's Messiah remains one of the most loved pieces of classical music in the world, performed by hundreds of thousands of singers around the globe every Christmas.
A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside, Parramatta Next MonthA VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside, Parramatta Next Month
November 2, 2022

Look out Sydney!  Brisbane's favourite adults only Christmas comedy, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS that has been packing in audiences for five years is coming to Riverside Theatre, Parramatta for three shows only from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 December.
BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023
October 31, 2022

New and returning cast members have been announced for the International tour of Bat Out Of Hell. Learn more about where the musical is headed next!
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Will Tour To Riverside TheatresAgatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Will Tour To Riverside Theatres
October 31, 2022

Following a sell out season at Theatre Royal Sydney, leading Australian theatre producer John Frost for Crossroads Live announced that the 70th Anniversary Australian tour of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will return to Sydney in 2023, playing at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 15 June.
AMADEUS Full Cast Announced at Sydney Opera HouseAMADEUS Full Cast Announced at Sydney Opera House
October 28, 2022

From 27 December, 2022 – 21 January, 2023 a gripping new production of Peter Shaffer's Tony and Academy Award-winning masterpiece Amadeus will be staged in the Opera House's newly transformed Concert Hall.