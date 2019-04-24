VIDEO: Catch WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Currently Playing Theater Neumarkt

Apr. 24, 2019  

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is playing in Zurich at the Theater Neumarkt now!

Check out the clip below!

As ferocious as it is funny, this modern classic nimbly dismantles the American Dream. When Albee's iconic George and Martha invite a young couple over for a late-night, liquor-infused house party, a fierce battle for truth and power unfolds.

Staring Marie Bonnet, Simon Brusis, Daniel Hoevels, and Anna Elisabeth Kummrow. Directed by Heike M. Goetze and translated by Martin and Alissa Walserr.

For more information on the show, check out: http://www.theaterneumarkt.ch/plattform-18/veranstaltungen/Wer-hat-Angst-vor-Virginia-Woolf.html

VIDEO: Catch WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Currently Playing Theater Neumarkt
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Switzerland Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Samantha Barks Make Her Star Turn in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • VIDEO: FOSSE/VERDON Explores the Legacy of Gwen Verdon
  • VIDEO: Watch Chris McCarrell Perform From THE LIGHTNING THIEF Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup