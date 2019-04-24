VIDEO: Catch WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Currently Playing Theater Neumarkt

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is playing in Zurich at the Theater Neumarkt now!

Check out the clip below!

As ferocious as it is funny, this modern classic nimbly dismantles the American Dream. When Albee's iconic George and Martha invite a young couple over for a late-night, liquor-infused house party, a fierce battle for truth and power unfolds.

Staring Marie Bonnet, Simon Brusis, Daniel Hoevels, and Anna Elisabeth Kummrow. Directed by Heike M. Goetze and translated by Martin and Alissa Walserr.

For more information on the show, check out: http://www.theaterneumarkt.ch/plattform-18/veranstaltungen/Wer-hat-Angst-vor-Virginia-Woolf.html





