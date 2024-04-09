Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ein Kafka Projekt comes to Theater Basel this month. Performances are April 21 and 6 May 2024.

The Israeli director and choreographer Saar Magal gives Franz Kafka and his friends and characters a body. What they all have in common is black humour: when Kafka read the first pages of 'The Trial' to his friends, according to tradition this led to great laughter. Kafka left posterity an important but gentle and modest work. His protagonists are the epitome of the anti-hero. They are easily intimidated and get from one misadventure to the next. Yet they expose destructive social fears and forces, and may it cost them their lives.

Concept & direction – Saar Magal

Choreography – Saar Magal in collaboration with Julia Kraus Dybek & the ensemble

