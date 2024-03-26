ERPRESSO MACCHIATO Comes to Theater Basel in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Erpresso Macchiato comes to Theater Basel next month!

An art heist in Basel calls three female agents to the scene. It is unclear what is actually theft, what is appropriation, what is quotation and what is original. And the agents may in fact be thieves or commissioners or even critics.

A collective of players and lyricists from the Basler Compagnie transforms the genre of secret agent stories into post-dramatic fun. It is about the question of what a single person can change and what only the collective can overcome. Suddenly Marx is no longer far removed from the questions that arise when watching '007'! No! Yes!

Performances begin on 12 April 2024.

