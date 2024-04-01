STOFFWECHSEL Comes to Theater Basel This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stoffwechsel comes to Theater Basel beginning this month. Performances begin on 24 April. This evening features pieces by La Ribot and Fabrice Mazliah.

First part of the double evening: In ‹LIVEstinguished›, the dancers' bodies set everything in motion. They are equipped with cameras. The audience experiences two points of view: the frontal view of the performance and, on their own mobile phones, the personal view of the person being filmed live. A dizzying scale game between close-up and long shot, focal length and depth of field emerges. The bodies become luminous tableaus - erotic, ridiculous, bizarre - that fade away.

