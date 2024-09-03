SIEGFRIED Comes to Theater Basel This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Benedikt von Peter stages the third part of Richard Wagner's 'Ring' tetralogy as an intense search for identity. Isolated in the forest, Siegfried has grown up. Unaware of his origins, the young hero succeeds in conquering the Ring and freeing Brünnhilde. But he has no idea that he has long been part of Wotan's perfidious plans. Wagner's "fairytale opera" combines spectacular dragon fights with ecstatic love duets and evokes mythical images of nature.

Shortly before the premiere, during the final rehearsals, we invite you to a first exclusive insight. In an introduction at the beginning, you will get to know the artistic team and learn more about the play, the material and the production. You will then attend a stage rehearsal.

'Siegfried', 20 September 2024

'Götterdämmerung', 30 September 2024

Meeting point: Foyer

CHF 10.-

Usually in German

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More