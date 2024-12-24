LA TRAVIATA Comes to Theatre Basel Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La traviata is coming to Theatre Basel next month. Performances will run 12 January - 25 April 2025.

As one of the most exciting singers of our time, Nicole Chevalier has been working with Verdi's La traviata for over fourteen years. At that time still a member of the ensemble in Hanover, Chevalier is now a guest at all the leading houses in Europe: Vienna State Opera, Covent Garden London, Opera de Paris, Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, Salzburg Festival and many more.

As Violetta, Nicole Chevalier stands and sings alone on the forestage, directly in front of the audience. The voices of the ensemble resound ghostly from the dark auditorium. Her Violetta becomes a symbol of the isolation that many of us have experienced ourselves - in the modern world, in romantic love. Chevalier's solo performance is a timeless study of loneliness, an emotional experience and a piece of living theater history.

Violetta is alone in the world. Nicole Chevalier is alone on stage. The voices of the ensemble sound ghostly from the dark auditorium. Benedikt von Peter has staged a radically condensed study of loneliness, as contemporary as it is timeless. In the title role of Verdi’s melodrama, the American star soprano has thrilled audiences for years with her moving solo performance. Join Benedikt von Peter and star Nicole Chevalier for a chat and a drink after the performance on 18 January.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More