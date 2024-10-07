JULIET & ROMEO Comes to Theater Basel Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juliet & Romeo by Icelandic power duo Erna Ómarsdóttir and Halla Ólafsdóttir is a punk ana¬lysis of archaic proportions in the form of a provocative and humorous bacchanal that defies all conventional expectations of love. The play is partly a comedy full of cheerful exuberance, partly a dark and bloody tragedy.

Traditional roles are avoided, in which every performer can embody every character at every moment. An exorcism of Shakespearean themes that creates a baroque celebration of the human experience!

Performances begin on 25 November.

Cast

Feiza Bessard

Eva Blunno

Lydia Caruso

Yaëlle Chassin

Dayne Florence

Marina Sánchez Garrigós

Karat Kila

Carlos Kerr Jr.

David Lagerqvist

Dario Minoia

Stefanie Pechtl

Jan Chris Pollert

Anthony Ramiandrisoa

Ekaterina Shushakova

Tana Rosás Suñé

Giulia Torri

Thalia Tulkens

Sophie Flannery Prune Vergères

Jin Young Won

Cheng-An Wu

Max Zachrisson

