JULIET & ROMEO Comes to Theater Basel Next Month

Performances begin on 25 November.
Juliet & Romeo by Icelandic power duo Erna Ómarsdóttir and Halla Ólafsdóttir is a punk ana¬lysis of archaic proportions in the form of a provocative and humorous bacchanal that defies all conventional expectations of love. The play is partly a comedy full of cheerful exuberance, partly a dark and bloody tragedy.
Traditional roles are avoided, in which every performer can embody every character at every moment. An exorcism of Shakespearean themes that creates a baroque celebration of the human experience!
