JULIET & ROMEO Comes to Theater Basel Next Month

Performances begin on 25 November.

By: Oct. 07, 2024
Juliet & Romeo by Icelandic power duo Erna Ómarsdóttir and Halla Ólafsdóttir is a punk ana¬lysis of archaic proportions in the form of a provocative and humorous bacchanal that defies all conventional expectations of love. The play is partly a comedy full of cheerful exuberance, partly a dark and bloody tragedy.

Traditional roles are avoided, in which every performer can embody every character at every moment. An exorcism of Shakespearean themes that creates a baroque celebration of the human experience!

Cast

  • Feiza Bessard
  • Eva Blunno
  • Lydia Caruso
  • Yaëlle Chassin
  • Dayne Florence
  • Marina Sánchez Garrigós
  • Karat Kila
  • Carlos Kerr Jr.
  • David Lagerqvist
  • Dario Minoia
  • Stefanie Pechtl
  • Jan Chris Pollert
  • Anthony Ramiandrisoa
  • Ekaterina Shushakova 
  • Tana Rosás Suñé
  • Giulia Torri
  • Thalia Tulkens
  • Sophie Flannery Prune Vergères
  • Jin Young Won
  • Cheng-An Wu
  • Max Zachrisson



