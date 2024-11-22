JULIA & ROMEO Comes to Theatre Basel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Julia & Romeo comes to Theater Basel this month. Performances run 30 November - 22 February 2025.

This dance creation by the multi-award-winning Icelandic power duo Erna Ómarsdóttir and Halla Ólafsdóttir is Ballett Basel's first premiere on the Grosse Bühne in the 24/25 season. The two-act evening for the entire ensemble questions romantic relationships and familiar narratives. Traditional roles are turned upside down and the masters Shakespeare and Prokofiev are challenged. The work splits into a comedy full of light-hearted hilarity and a dark, bloody tragedy. 'Juliet & Romeo' becomes a punk analysis and provocative, humorous bacchanal that uses archaic motifs to play with conventional notions of romantic love. A baroque celebration of the human experience.

‹Julia & Romeo› for Ballett Basel is your fourth iteration of a series revolving around Shakespeare’s iconic love-story. Previously, the duo created ‹Romeo & Juliet› in 2018, Romeo & Juliet in 2018 which was nominated for the FAUST in 2019, ‹Rómeó <3 Júlía› in 2021, and ‹The Juliet Duet› in 2022, nominated for the Icelandic Theatre Prize in 2022.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More