INTO THE WOODS is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Performances began on 16 November 2024. 

By: Nov. 19, 2024
Into The Woods is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances began on 16 November 2024. Musikalische Leitung – Thomas Wise, Inszenierung – Martin G. Berger, and Sinfonieorchester Basel.

In search of their happiness, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and co. set off into the forest: this is where their wishes are to come true. Many turbulences, absurd encounters and moral entanglements later, they reach their happy ending - but at what cost?

In Stephen Sondheim's madcap cult musical, Grimm's most famous characters come together. With ambiguous humour, the Broadway hit continues where the fairy tale ends. Martin G. Berger returns to Theater Basel after his acclaimed productions of 'A Cage Full of Fools - La cage aux folles' and 'Lady in the Dark'.




