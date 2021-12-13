ELEKTRA Comes to Grand Theatre Geneve Next Month

Elektra de Richard Strauss comes to Grand Theatre Geneve next month. Performances are from Tuesday, 25 January 2022 to Sunday, 6 February 2022.

Electra is the daughter of Agamemnon and Clytemnestra, king and queen of Mycenae. To avenge the sacrifice of Electra's sister Iphigenia, the queen murders the king who has returned victorious from Troy. Agamemnon's vengeful murder calls his own son to vengeance in turn. Orestes, back from exile and ready for action, immediately enters the palace. Electra holds the door open for him and within the palace, he murders their mother and her lover. After a wild dance, Electra collapses from exhaustion: the young woman's fate is consumed. The wheels of vengeance are set in motion by a frenzied mechnical: Ulrich Rasche. Now become a cult director through his unusual visual and ritual productions, Rasche comes to the opera for the first time with a giant iron palace, half prison tower and half execution machine. For this world of violence and revenge gone mad, Richard Strauss overwhelms his audience with masses of sound, sometimes frenetically romantic, sometimes madly expressionistic.

