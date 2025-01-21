DIE DREIGROSCHENOPER is Now Playing at Theatre Basel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Die Dreigroschenoper by Bertolt Brecht, with music by Kurt Weill, is now playing at Theatre Basel. Performances run through 22 June.

Peachum, successful in the begging business, and Mackie Messer, gangster boss, fight for supremacy in London's underworld. Brecht shows them as businessmen with whom we citizens in the audience have more in common than we think.

In his celebrated production, director Antú Romero Nunes alienates the audience. He has Brecht appear in person and proclaim: "An audience member without imagination can go straight home at this event." On an almost empty stage, everything here is imagination, tempo and play.

Jörg Pohl, actor and co-director of the Drama Department at Theater Basel, was recently awarded the Gertrude Eysoldt Ring. He is on stage as Peachum in Die Dreigroschenoper.

