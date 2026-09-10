COMPANY Will Come to Grand Théâtre de Genève in October

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The Grand Théâtre de Genève will present Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical “Company” Oct. 9-16 at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices in Geneva, Switzerland. The production, which marks the musical’s premiere at the Grand Théâtre de Genève, will be performed Oct. 9, 13, 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances Oct. 11 at 2:30 and 8 p.m.

“Company” features music and songs by Sondheim and a book by Furth, with a French translation of Stéphane Laporte’s libretto. The musical was originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and was first performed March 24, 1970, at the Shubert Theatre in Boston.

The production follows Bob, a 35-year-old New Yorker whose friends and family gather for his birthday while questioning why he remains single. As Bob considers marriage, he examines the relationships of the couples around him and weighs the compromises involved in life as part of a couple. The production will retain Sondheim’s songs in English, while the dialogue will be performed in French with French and English surtitles. The running time is approximately two hours and 50 minutes, including one intermission, and the production is recommended for audiences ages 10 and up.

Larry Blank serves as musical director, with James Bonas directing and Ewan Jones providing choreography. The creative team also includes Barbara de Limburg as set designer, Nathalie Pallandre as Costume Designer, Christophe Chaupin as lighting designer, Anouar Brissel on video and Unisson Design for sound.

The cast features Loïc Suberville as Robert, Jasmine Roy as Joanne, Jeanne Jerosme as Amy, Neïma Naouri as Marta, Mélanie Paiement as April, Eva Gentili as Jenny, Scott Emerson as Larry, Sinan Bertrand as Paul, Arnaud Masclet as Harry, Joseph De Cange as Peter, Nathan Desnyder as David, Marion Preïté as Sarah, Camille Mesnard as Susan and Myriana Hatchi as Kathy. Arnaud Tiberre is on piano, Mathias Minquet on guitar and Samuel Domergue on drums, with the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande providing the orchestral ensemble.

Tickets are priced from CHF 20. Performances take place at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices, with tickets available through the Grand Théâtre de Genève’s official ticketing service.

The production is presented in agreement with Music Theatre International and Agence Drama-Paris. It is an executive production of Génération Opéra and a co-production involving Opéra Grand Avignon, Théâtre du Châtelet, Opéra de Limoges, Opéra Nice Côte d’Azur and other French and Swiss opera organizations.

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